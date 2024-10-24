Scouting the opponent: Colorado chasing bowl eligibility against Cincinnati

in other news
WATCH: Coach Deion Sanders and CU players talk after Tuesday's practice
Check out Tuesday's media sessions with head coach Deion Sanders, OL Jordan Seaton and edge Keaton Wade.
Four-star USC OT commit Carde Smith ready for official visit to Colorado
The 2025 prospect from Alabama will make his second visit of the season to CU this weekend.
Bangot Dak gearing up for a 'breakout season' at Colorado
Bangot Dak is looking to take a significant step forward in his sophomore season with the Buffs.
Takeaways: Tad Boyle developing an 'exciting group' for the upcoming season
A closer look at what we learned about the Buffs at the team's basketball media day on Monday.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: CU working to flip 2026 Houston ATH commit
Rivals100 ATH Keisean Henderson has been committed to the Cougars since May, but the Buffs are trying to flip him.
