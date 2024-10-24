Deciphering what Julian Lewis' visit to Colorado means

On Thursday, it was confirmed that five-star USC quarterback commit Julian Lewis would visit Colorado this weekend for its game against Cincinnati .

Can Colorado coach Deion Sanders take a step closer this weekend to landing his splashy, flashy recruit in 2025?

This is not Lewis’ first time visiting Colorado which makes one believe there is serious interest in the Buffaloes as the final weeks come to a close before the early signing period.

The Carrollton, Ga., five-star has been committed to the Trojans for more than a year, making his pledge in August 2023.

Since that time, though, his recruitment has taken some different twists and turns as Auburn became a serious contender until Deuce Knight committed. Prior to that, all the chatter was about Lewis flipping to Georgia but then the Bulldogs took a commitment from four-star QB Ryan Montgomery in the spring and that ship sailed.

Over the last few months, the three teams discussed in Lewis’ recruitment were USC, Colorado and Indiana.

There was more than speculation last week that Lewis would be in Bloomington for the Hoosiers’ game against Nebraska on Saturday but last-minute flight arrangements could not be accommodated.

Even after USC’s disappointing 3-4 start, Lewis has remained steadfast in his recruitment.

The Carrollton standout who has completed more than 76 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards with 34 touchdowns and four interceptions so far this season has visited USC twice for games this season.

His relationship with coach Lincoln Riley, the Heisman and first-round quarterback whisperer despite struggles this season, remains very strong. NIL opportunities remain significant for Lewis in that massive media market.

But Colorado provides another level of intrigue.