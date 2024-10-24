PODCAST: Talking CU-Cincinnati with J.T. Smith of The Front Office News

After a convincing 34-7 win against Arizona, Colorado is preparing to take on Cincinnati at home in what should be an exciting matchup.

The Front Office News reporter J.T. Smith joins the show to discuss what the Bearcats are bringing to Boulder, and CU Sports Report's Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards recap the Arizona game. In addition to the matchup, Nikki recaps what Colorado has been putting together on the recruiting trail this fall ahead of another key visit weekend.

Check out this week's episode below: