Takeaways: Tad Boyle developing an 'exciting group' for the upcoming season

Takeaways: Tad Boyle developing an 'exciting group' for the upcoming season

A closer look at what we learned about the Buffs at the team's basketball media day on Monday.

 Nicolette Edwards
Recruiting Rumor Mill: CU working to flip 2026 Houston ATH commit

Recruiting Rumor Mill: CU working to flip 2026 Houston ATH commit

Rivals100 ATH Keisean Henderson has been committed to the Cougars since May, but the Buffs are trying to flip him.

 Adam Gorney
Mid-South Rumor Mill: Buffs, Michigan commit Andrew Marsh working on visit

Mid-South Rumor Mill: Buffs, Michigan commit Andrew Marsh working on visit

Colorado remains in pursuit of the Rivals100 receiver from Texas who has already visited Boulder previously.

 Marshall Levenson
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Buffs' Exhibition victory over Pomona-Pitzer

PHOTOS: Scenes from the Buffs' Exhibition victory over Pomona-Pitzer

The best shots from Colorado's exhibition game against Pomona-Pitzer over the weekend in Boulder.

 Nigel Amstock
Takeaways: Arizona unable to keep up with Colorado's fire power

Takeaways: Arizona unable to keep up with Colorado's fire power

Breaking down what stood out Saturday in the Buffs' win over the Wildcats in Tucson.

 Nicolette Edwards

Published Oct 24, 2024
PODCAST: Talking CU-Cincinnati with J.T. Smith of The Front Office News
Nicolette Edwards  •  CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
Twitter
@nikkiedwardsss

After a convincing 34-7 win against Arizona, Colorado is preparing to take on Cincinnati at home in what should be an exciting matchup.

The Front Office News reporter J.T. Smith joins the show to discuss what the Bearcats are bringing to Boulder, and CU Sports Report's Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards recap the Arizona game. In addition to the matchup, Nikki recaps what Colorado has been putting together on the recruiting trail this fall ahead of another key visit weekend.

Check out this week's episode below:

