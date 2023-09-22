After their double overtime win over Colorado State on Saturday, the Buffs open Pac-12 play this weekend when they head to the raucous Autzen Stadium to take on No. 10 Oregon.

Despite being 3-0 with two Power Five wins in the nonconference, Colorado comes in as hefty 21-point underdogs as they open conference play. The Ducks have been dominant thus far, racking up three wins by a combined score of 174-47.

To add fuel to the fire, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was dismissive of CU before the season in response to their pending move to the Big 12.

“I’m trying to remember what they’ve won to affect this conference,” Lanning said at Oregon’s media day in July. “Do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.”

Lanning clarified this week that he wasn’t talking about Deion Sanders’ Colorado squad, but simply referring to past CU teams. Either way, it’s a safe bet that the Buffs have heard that clip more than a few times this week.

Let’s take a look at the matchup, and what the Buffs can do on both sides of the ball to pull off the upset.

Who: No. 19 Colorado (3-0) at No. 10 Oregon (3-0)

Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 1:30 p.m. MDT

TV: ABC