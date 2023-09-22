Scouting the opponent: Buffs take on No. 10 Oregon to open Pac-12 play
After their double overtime win over Colorado State on Saturday, the Buffs open Pac-12 play this weekend when they head to the raucous Autzen Stadium to take on No. 10 Oregon.
Despite being 3-0 with two Power Five wins in the nonconference, Colorado comes in as hefty 21-point underdogs as they open conference play. The Ducks have been dominant thus far, racking up three wins by a combined score of 174-47.
To add fuel to the fire, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was dismissive of CU before the season in response to their pending move to the Big 12.
“I’m trying to remember what they’ve won to affect this conference,” Lanning said at Oregon’s media day in July. “Do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.”
Lanning clarified this week that he wasn’t talking about Deion Sanders’ Colorado squad, but simply referring to past CU teams. Either way, it’s a safe bet that the Buffs have heard that clip more than a few times this week.
Let’s take a look at the matchup, and what the Buffs can do on both sides of the ball to pull off the upset.
Who: No. 19 Colorado (3-0) at No. 10 Oregon (3-0)
Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon
When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 1:30 p.m. MDT
TV: ABC
Oregon at a glance
Head coach: Dan Lanning (2nd season, 13-3 record as head coach)
2022 record: 10-3 (7-2 Pac-12), won Holiday Bowl
Scoring offense (out of 132 FBS teams): 2nd (58.0 points per game)
Scoring defense: T-31st (15.67 points allowed per game)
Total offense: 4th (579.7 yards per game)
Total defense: 30th (285.7 yards allowed per game)
When Colorado has the ball
