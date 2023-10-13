Last weekend, Colorado picked up its first Pac-12 win of the season, improving to 4-2 with a 27-24 victory over Arizona State, and now the Buffs will turn their attention to Stanford as they look to secure win number five.

Despite pulling out the victory late, the Buffs continued their recent trend of playing like “hot garbage,” according to Deion Sanders, and the eye test backs that up. Over the last month, the Colorado offensive line has been in tatters, having been plagued by penalties and running into multiple clock management debacles.

Luckily for the Buffs, Stanford presents an opportunity to get some things right and turn it around before they head into their bye week next weekend. The Cardinal come into this matchup at just 1-4 and on a four-game losing streak after getting blown out by Oregon two weeks ago.

Let’s take a look at the matchup on both sides of the ball, and what the Buffs need to do to pick up their fifth win of the season.

Who: Stanford (1-4, 0-3 Pac-12) at Colorado (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12)

Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

When: Friday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m. MST

TV: ESPN