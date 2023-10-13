Scouting the opponent: Buffs look to start winning streak against Stanford
Last weekend, Colorado picked up its first Pac-12 win of the season, improving to 4-2 with a 27-24 victory over Arizona State, and now the Buffs will turn their attention to Stanford as they look to secure win number five.
Despite pulling out the victory late, the Buffs continued their recent trend of playing like “hot garbage,” according to Deion Sanders, and the eye test backs that up. Over the last month, the Colorado offensive line has been in tatters, having been plagued by penalties and running into multiple clock management debacles.
Luckily for the Buffs, Stanford presents an opportunity to get some things right and turn it around before they head into their bye week next weekend. The Cardinal come into this matchup at just 1-4 and on a four-game losing streak after getting blown out by Oregon two weeks ago.
Let’s take a look at the matchup on both sides of the ball, and what the Buffs need to do to pick up their fifth win of the season.
Who: Stanford (1-4, 0-3 Pac-12) at Colorado (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12)
Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado
When: Friday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m. MST
TV: ESPN
Stanford at a glace
Head coach: Troy Taylor (1st season at Stanford, 31-12 overall)
2022 record: 3-9 (1-8 Pac-12)
Scoring offense (out of 130 FBS teams): T-117th (19.2 points per game)
Scoring defense: 120th (34.6 points allowed per game)
Total offense: 100th (343.6 yards per game)
Total defense: 121st (445.2 yards allowed per game)
When Colorado has the ball
Arizona State’s defense held up the Buffs’ offensive attack pretty well throughout most of last weekend’s game, and may have even pulled the upset if it weren’t for a blown coverage on Colorado’s final drive. This week, however, the Buffs have an even bigger advantage on this side of the ball.
If you’re reading this, you already know about the Buffs’ problems on the offensive line. Shedeur Sanders is both the most sacked and most pressured quarterback in the FBS at the midway point of this season. Stanford has registered just eight sacks through its first five games, and failed to get home at all in its last game against Oregon (admittedly a much better front). Should fans expect Sanders to sit in clean pockets all night? No. But this is a great opportunity for the Buffs’ offensive line to have somewhat of a bounceback game.
If they are able to hold up up front, the Buffs should have a field day through the air. It feels like they’re finally finding a nice blend in the receiver room after Omarion Miller’s breakout performance against USC and Javon Antonio’s clutch contributions against ASU last week. Travis Hunter is also expected to be back in this one, and while you expect his reps to be more limited on offense, just having him as a home run threat should open it up for Colorado.
