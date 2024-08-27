Here are three words that everyone will love to hear: it’s game week!

Colorado kicks off Year 2 of the Deion Sanders era in prime time – no pun intended – Thursday night when it takes on one of the best that the FCS has to offer in North Dakota State. The Bison have won nine FCS National Championships in the last 13 seasons, and 2022 and 2023 – when they lost in the FCS title game and semifinals – marked the first time they went consecutive seasons without the title since 2009 and 2010.

The Bison are entering a new era, with former Wyoming offensive coordinator Tim Polasek taking over for Matt Entz as head coach. Polasek was also the offensive coordinator at NDSU from 2014-16, winning two titles and losing once in the semifinals.

Thursday night will be the first chance to get a look at the revamped Colorado roster in what has been dubbed a year of expectation by Deion Sanders, after the year of instilling hope that was last season.

Let’s check out some of the challenges that NDSU presents to the Buffs, and how CU can avoid the upset.

Who: North Dakota State at Colorado

Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

When: Thursday, August 29 at 6 p.m. MST

TV: ESPN