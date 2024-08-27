PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcwNUZSM1o2V0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
football

Scouting the opponent: Buffs kick off 2024 in prime time vs. NDSU

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs have high expectations for themselves in 2024.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs have high expectations for themselves in 2024. (Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)
Troy Finnegan • CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
@troyfinnegan

Here are three words that everyone will love to hear: it’s game week!

Colorado kicks off Year 2 of the Deion Sanders era in prime time – no pun intended – Thursday night when it takes on one of the best that the FCS has to offer in North Dakota State. The Bison have won nine FCS National Championships in the last 13 seasons, and 2022 and 2023 – when they lost in the FCS title game and semifinals – marked the first time they went consecutive seasons without the title since 2009 and 2010.

The Bison are entering a new era, with former Wyoming offensive coordinator Tim Polasek taking over for Matt Entz as head coach. Polasek was also the offensive coordinator at NDSU from 2014-16, winning two titles and losing once in the semifinals.

Thursday night will be the first chance to get a look at the revamped Colorado roster in what has been dubbed a year of expectation by Deion Sanders, after the year of instilling hope that was last season.

Let’s check out some of the challenges that NDSU presents to the Buffs, and how CU can avoid the upset.

Who: North Dakota State at Colorado

Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

When: Thursday, August 29 at 6 p.m. MST

TV: ESPN

North Dakota State at a glance

Head Coach: Tim Polasek (0-0, no career head coaching experience)

2023 record: 11-4 (5-3 MVC), lost FCS semifinals

Total offense (2023): 439.5 yards per game (9th in FCS)

Total defense: 302.6 yards allowed per game (9th)

Scoring offense: 38.1 points per game (3rd)

Scoring defense: 19.9 points allowed per game (18th)

When Colorado has the ball

