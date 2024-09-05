The week that Colorado fans have been waiting all offseason for is here. It’s Nebraska week! Deion Sanders and the Buffs will head out to Memorial Stadium on Saturday night to take on their arch-rivals in front of what will likely be the most raucous road crowd they see all year.

The Huskers will come in hungry after three consecutive losses to Colorado, including last season’s 36-14 beatdown at Folsom Field. Both teams have presumably improved on their biggest weaknesses in the offseason, and the college football world should be in for a high-quality affair this time around.

Last season, Nebraska week was “personal” for Sanders after Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule snuck in a transfer portal-related dig at a spring press conference. This year, there’s no such beef. Both coaches heaped praise on the other during game week, with Sanders citing how he came to Colorado in the same 2023 “class” as guys like Rhule and Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham.

Both teams are off to a strong 1-0 start after missing out on a bowl game last season, and a win over their bitter rival in Week 2 could get a ton of momentum rolling as they head into conference play.

Let’s check out what Nebraska is going to bring to the table and how the Buffs can attack it.

Who: Colorado at Nebraska

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

When: Saturday, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. MST

TV: NBC