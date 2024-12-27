Scouting the opponent: Buffs chasing 10-win season in Alamo Bowl vs. BYU

Deion Sanders repeatedly stated that the goal of this season was to get Ms. Peggy to a bowl game, and now the Buffs’ postseason is here. Colorado will take on conference foe BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday in what is essentially a de facto Big 12 third-place game.

The Buffs and the Cougars didn’t face off this season, but Colorado will be looking to set the tone in this new conference matchup before BYU comes to Boulder for a regular season matchup next season at Folsom Field.

The Alamo Bowl hasn’t been kind to the Buffs in recent years. Colorado has played its last two bowl games in San Antonio, losing 38-8 to Oklahoma State in 2016 and falling 55-23 to Texas in 2020. CU will be hoping for a better result this season in Deion Sanders’ first bowl game with the program.

On the other side, BYU limped to the end of the season after starting the year 9-0. The Cougars lost two games in a row in November against Kansas and Arizona State before closing the regular season with a win over Houston.

Let’s take a look at the Colorado-BYU matchup on both sides of the ball.