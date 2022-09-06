Location: Colorado Springs, Colo.

Conference: Mountain West

Coach: Troy Calhoun (16th season at Air Force, 112-75 career record)

2021 record: 10-3

2021 scoring offense rank (of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams): 47th (31.0 PPG)

Scoring defense rank: 16th (19.8 PPG)

Total offense rank: 53rd (422.3 YPG)

Total defense rank: 5th (299.5 YPG)

(*After one game in 2022, Air Force ranks first nationally in total offense with 691 yards vs. Northern Iowa.)

Five players to know

1. RB Brad Roberts (No. 20): The top running back on an extremely run-oriented team (more on that later), there’s perhaps no player more integral to Air Force’s option offense Saturday and for the rest of the season than Edwards. Last season, the 215-pound Arvada native rushed for 1,356 yards – the third-most in a season in program history – and became the Falcons’ first first-team All-Mountain West running back since 2007. In a 48-17 victory last week against Northern Iowa, he needed only 8 carries to get 114 yards, the majority of which came on a 71-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

2. OL Isaac Cochran (No. 73): Among those creating holes for Roberts and Air Force’s slew of runners in its flexbone offense is Cochran, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound tackle. A first-team preseason All-Mountain West honoree, he was a standout last season on a line that was one of four finalists for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to college football’s top offensive line. Air Force became the first program from a Group of Five conference to earn that distinction.

3. OLB Vince Sanford (No. 26): A second-team All-Mountain West selection last season, Sanford is expected to be the top player on a defense that has to replace several key pieces from a very stout 2021 unit. The outside linebacker had a breakout season last year as a junior, finishing among the top 25 players nationally in sacks per game, forced fumbles per game and tackles for loss per game. The 91 yards opposing teams lost on his 9.5 sacks last season were the second-most in a season in program history.

4. QB Haaziq Daniels (No. 4): Highlighting a quarterback on a team that seldom throws may seem strange, but, of course, Daniels’ primary role in this offense isn’t to sling the ball. While he’s not a particularly dangerous or effective passer – with a career completion percentage of 51.8% – his legs are capable of doing damage. Last season, he ran for 11 touchdowns and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. He was more spectacular in his 2022 debut, with 107 rushing yards and a touchdown scamper while averaging 8.9 yards per carry.