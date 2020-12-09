CUSportsNation - Saturday a.m. kickoff with Utah to be the earliest in Folsom Field history

On Saturday afternoon, the Pac-12 and FOX Sports announced that Friday evening's matchup in Boulder between No. 21 Colorado (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) and Utah (1-2, 1-2 Pac-12) would be moved to Saturday. The Buffaloes and Utes will now kickoff from Folsom Field at 10:05 a.m. this Saturday. FOX will televise the game nationally.

The new Dec. 12 morning kickoff is set to the the earliest beginning to a football game in the 97-year history of Folsom Field. Previously, the 10:09 a.m. kickoff between Colorado and Nebraska on Nov. 23, 2007 had held that record. The move came to fruition following the news that this weekend's prime time matchup between Michigan and Ohio State due to COVID concerns within the Wolverines' program. Former Buffs quarterback Joel Klatt will provide color commentary of the game alongside play-by-play host Gus Johnson, with Jenny Taft handling sideline reporting duties.

Pac-12 Before Brunch is back! 🍳🥞@Utah_Football at @CUBuffsFootball moves into FOX's BIG NOON SATURDAY time slot with Gus Johnson, former Buffs QB @joelklatt and @JennyTaft on the call. pic.twitter.com/Cs92IC90at — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) December 9, 2020