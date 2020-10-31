CUSportsNation - Sam Noyer remains in contact with Sefo Liufau & Steven Montez

When Sam Noyer arrived in Boulder in the early summer of 2016, Sefo Liufau was preparing for his final rodeo at Colorado.

When all was said and done, Liufau had passed for 2,171 yards and 11 touchdowns, leading the Buffs to their first bowl in nine years and best record since 2001.

Noyer's true freshman season in 2016 saw him take a redshirt, but he played a largely thankless role on the sidelines in helping signal signs and calls to Liufau and CU's offense.

Then, of course, from 2017-2019, he sat behind Steven Montez, seeing action at quarterback in a total of nine games during that span.

On Friday, Karl Dorrell announced that Noyer had earned the starting quarterback gig ahead of Colorado's season opener on Nov. 7 vs. UCLA.

After Dorrell broke the news in front of his teammates during Friday's practice, Noyer took a bit of time to soak it all in before getting back on track to focusing on the task at hand: the Bruins' impending trip to Folsom Field.

“First off, obviously I was excited and happy to hear that," Noyer said. "And also, my mindset shifts to UCLA now. We’ve been going in camp mode going against our 1s and now we’re getting into scout (teams). But now, my mind has shifted towards UCLA."

Colorado will transition more fully starting Monday to strict game preparation for UCLA and Noyer looks back on how his two predecessors handled themselves before games as he tries to find his own blueprint of preparation leading into his first start.

Not a bad idea, seeking out advice from the two leading passers in Colorado football history (Liufau ranks first all-time with 10,509 yards from 2013-2016; Montez from 2016-2019 finished his CU career right behind him with 10,479).