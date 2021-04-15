CUSportsNation - Sam Noyer focusing on the mental side of his game this spring

Sam Noyer focusing on the mental side of his game this spring
So far into spring, the competition at quarterback for Colorado, and how it will intensify come fall, has been a center storyline.
True freshman Brendon Lewis and junior Tennessee transfer JT Shrout have been splitting reps with the first-team offense, while walk-on freshman Grant Ciccarone has assumed the position of the No. 3 quarterback this spring.
Karl Dorrell and Danny Langsdorf have both said they've been pleased with the progress of freshman Drew Carter but ultimately, he is still learning the ropes and coming along.
Given all that, it has been easy at times to forget about senior Sam Noyer, the man who started every single game for the Buffaloes in last year's abbreviated season.
Noyer, of course, was ruled out as a participant this spring a long time go, given that following CU's loss in the Valero Alamo Bowl to Texas, he underwent shoulder surgery of his throwing arm.
Soon to be on the docket for Noyer will be a return to throwing the football. For now, he continues to monitor his own recovery.
"I’m not a physical therapist or a doctor but I think he’s feeling better every time we talk about it and he seems to be improving," Langsdorf said. "I’m hoping for him to be gradually getting back to throwing here soon, having a great summer and getting a chance to compete in fall camp.”
But just because he's not under center this spring hasn't meant Noyer is rotting away on the sidelines or unable to do anything meaningful.
For starters, being on the sidelines and watching other quarterbacks run the offense, in addition to seeing the defense operate on a play-by-play basis, offers a different perspective on things that Noyer has worked to incorporate into his offseason studying.
“I think he’s done a great job of being engaged that way in practice," Langsdorf said. "He’s working on his rehab and in practice he’s able to kind of step back and take a little bit of a different view of what we’re doing. I think that’s been helpful."
While the impact of Noyer's sore/hurt shoulder shouldn't be taken out of consideration, his overall performance certainly dipped as the 2020 season went on, evidenced by the six interceptions he threw in the final four games of the year, compared to just three touchdowns.
A primary focus of Noyer's this spring has been to re-investigate every game last year, meticulously going through game film to digest as much as possible, taking in and studying what worked as well as what needs to be corrected and improved upon.
"I think our offseason program has allowed him to go back on the (2020) season," Langsdorf said. "We were really able to dissect every play that we had from him last fall and we go through it (at) a slower pace and take a look at what was good and bad. I think all of that will be really beneficial."
It might be fair to say that by the time of fall camp, Noyer won't be considered the frontrunner to be CU's starting quarterback for the 2021 season.
Coming back from an injury usually dulls expectations and hype.
But if Noyer has proven anything since deciding to return to the Buffaloes preceding the 2020 season, it is that he is capable of being a pleasant surprise.
He'll look to do just that by the time of August as he continues to rehabilitate his shoulder and increase his aptitude at the quarterback position, despite not being able to run the offense this spring.
"I agree that you can’t simulate those game and practice reps but he’s doing a very good job of staying with it and learning as much as he can without taking the physical reps.”