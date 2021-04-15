CUSportsNation - Sam Noyer focusing on the mental side of his game this spring

So far into spring, the competition at quarterback for Colorado, and how it will intensify come fall, has been a center storyline.

True freshman Brendon Lewis and junior Tennessee transfer JT Shrout have been splitting reps with the first-team offense, while walk-on freshman Grant Ciccarone has assumed the position of the No. 3 quarterback this spring.

Karl Dorrell and Danny Langsdorf have both said they've been pleased with the progress of freshman Drew Carter but ultimately, he is still learning the ropes and coming along.

Given all that, it has been easy at times to forget about senior Sam Noyer, the man who started every single game for the Buffaloes in last year's abbreviated season.

Noyer, of course, was ruled out as a participant this spring a long time go, given that following CU's loss in the Valero Alamo Bowl to Texas, he underwent shoulder surgery of his throwing arm.

Soon to be on the docket for Noyer will be a return to throwing the football. For now, he continues to monitor his own recovery.

"I’m not a physical therapist or a doctor but I think he’s feeling better every time we talk about it and he seems to be improving," Langsdorf said. "I’m hoping for him to be gradually getting back to throwing here soon, having a great summer and getting a chance to compete in fall camp.”

But just because he's not under center this spring hasn't meant Noyer is rotting away on the sidelines or unable to do anything meaningful.