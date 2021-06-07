Sam Noyer, CU's starting QB in 2020, to hit the transfer portal

Noyer, the oldest and most experienced quarterback on CU's roster heading into fall camp, started all six of the Buffs' games in the condensed 2020 season, leading the team to the Valero Alamo Bowl, Colorado's first postseason appearance since 2016.

On Monday morning, Colorado senior quarterback Sam Noyer informed the coaching staff that he was hitting the transfer portal.

Noyer's departure leaves freshman Brendon Lewis and sophomore transfer J.T. Shrout as the two main contestants now competing for the starter's gig in 2021.

Lewis saw minimal action in 2020, as his first collegiate appearance came in the Alamo Bowl, where he was impressive, going 6-of-10 for 95 yards and a touchdown through the air as well as rushing nine times for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Shrout, who joined the Buffaloes in January after transferring from Tennessee, was 37-of-69 for 494 yards, five touchdowns and three picks in his career with the Volunteers.

The Buffs also have freshman Drew Carter on scholarship for the 2021 season.

“I’ve obviously enjoyed my time here at CU, and deciding to come back here was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Noyer said in a released statement. “The season was everything I thought it would be and more. But at the same time, I didn’t finish the season well, partly due to my shoulder injury.

"So now I’m looking forward to a new opportunity and a fresh start, a place where they need a veteran quarterback who has the added experience of playing on both sides of the ball."

“It’s not that I felt that I wasn't needed at CU, I just want a new opportunity, hopefully in Division I and even in the Pac-12 if possible, knowing that I can compete at a high level in a power 5 conference,” he continued. “But I am willing to go wherever I can play that will help make me better and give me an opportunity to fulfill my dream to play in the NFL.”

Karl Dorrell indicated that Noyer was leaving on good terms.

“Sam came back when he didn’t have to after graduating over a year ago and helped the program greatly get back on the right track,” Dorrell said. “As a veteran, he offered us some stability and depth at the position. We all wish him well and while we’re sad to see him leave, the parting is certainly amicable.”

Noyer passed for 1,101 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 208 yards of rushing and six scores as CU's starter in 2020.