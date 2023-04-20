Colorado’s defensive line experienced the highest attrition out of all the position groups losing four linemen over the last two days.

Former sophomore Buffs Tyas Martin, Ryan Williams, Allan Baugh and fifth-year senior Na’im Rodman entered the portal, leaving just five linemen (Aaron Austin, Taijh Alston, Leonard Payne Jr., Shane Cokes, Jalen Sami) left with defensive tackles coach Sal Sunseri.

“I’m not worried about anything,” Sunseri said when asked if he's concerned about the D-line’s depth for Saturday's spring game. “Those guys will be ready to play.”

The Buffs will be without West Virginia transfer Taijh Alston due to his inactivity this spring from injury, so that leaves just four players available to take the field Saturday.

However, Colorado is working the transfer portal to replenish the room. Since the portal has opened, they Buffs haved offered Maine DE Khairi Manns, Old Dominion DL Chazz Wallace, Robert Morris DE Tristan Marois, North Texas DE Cameron Robertson, Oregon DL Treven Ma'ae and added Old Dominion transfer DE Deeve Harris.

“[Nick] Williams works his butt off on recruiting and we’re going to get players here that want to play for the University of Colorado.”