Ryan Williams developing steadily on the d-line for Colorado

As far as depth is concerned, defensive line is already looking like one of the stronger position groups on both sides of the ball for Colorado.

While the loss of super senior interior d-lineman Mustafa Johnson will certainly be felt in 2022, the Buffaloes return a plethora of players, many of whom have considerable starting experience under their belts.

Terrance Lang, a 6-foot-7 senior, looks likely to provide a good presence at defensive end, while junior Jalen Sami has seen extensive playing time inside for the Buffs over the past three seasons.

With senior Janaz Jordan and junior Na'im Rodman providing viable reinforcements inside and Justin Jackson and Chance Main bolstering the edges, on paper, Colorado looks to have a pretty solid rotation across the d-line.

That all being said, an objective for the Buffs this spring is to continue working out the depth chart with respect to the younger defensive linemen.

Colorado has three redshirt freshman looking to earn a bigger spot on the defense this spring: Allan Baugh, Tyas Martin and Ryan Williams.

Martin, per Dorrell, has been limited this spring and is not at 100% health, but the 6-foot-3, 275-pound Williams appears to be stepping up.

“Ryan Williams has been getting a lot of reps — he looks good," Karl Dorrell said. "He looks like he’s more confident just from where he was a year ago to where he is now. His presence is being felt a little bit in there.”

A two-star Class of 2021 recruit out of Pearland (Shadow Creek) Texas, last year as a true freshman, Williams saw just 10 defensive snaps over two games, but a taste of college football has him eager for more.

"It really just made me want to work harder and want to develop even more so I can get out there and get more reps and play as many reps as I can just trying to fit in to this defense,” Williams said.