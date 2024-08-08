Coming from one of the blue bloods of college football, Ohio State, to the team with the worst rushing offense in 2023, running back Dallan Hayden is looking forward to a new opportunity to show off his skillset as well as turn around Colorado’s ground game.

As a true freshman during the 2022 season, Hayden found success early in the Buckeyes' running back room finishing third in rushing yards with 553 yards on 111 carries to go with five touchdowns while averaging 11.1 yards per attempt. However in his sophomore season, his production declined as he played in three games with only 19 attempts, 110 yards and an eventual redshirt that limited him completely.

Hayden later entered the portal and committed to the Buffs, who desperately need assistance in the backfield.

Despite the Buffs’ shortcomings last season on the ground, Hayden saw a great opportunity to change the narrative for CU’s rushing attack.

“We have a new scheme this year, a new OC, so I feel like the run game will be a whole lot better,” Hayden said. “I know I could help that.”

As Hayden comes to Colorado with a four-star transfer ranking, he looks to be the No. 1 running back to reignite the Buffs’ ground game. However, Hayden and other backs, including Charlie Offerdahl and Micah Welch, can be seen getting their reps in with the first unit in a recent Well Off Media video. The competition is close among the running backs, but Hayden has made an impact being a Buff that can, “run in between the tackles,” and “catch the ball,” according to running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell.