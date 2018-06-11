Run Through the Colorado Football Roster: No. 54-48
CUSportsNation.com is running through the Colorado football roster in reverse order, starting with #99 Jalen Sami and counting down to #1's Donovan Lee and Delrick Abrams.
Today, we continue the series with Nos. 54-48.
Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
54 Terrance Lang
DE | 6-foot-7, 275-pounds | Redshirt freshman | Pomona, Calif.
Lang’s recruitment in the class of 2017 was one to remember. Lang was committed to USC but took a late official visit to Colorado. It didn’t look like Lang was going to flip to the Buffs and was firm in his pledge to the Trojans. However, it is believed that USC wanted Lang to gray shirt instead of coming on scholarship right away, so Lang gave the Buffs’ a surprise signing. Lang redshirted last year and is physically where he needs to be to contribute at a high level. If Lang can tap into his potential this season as just a redshirt freshman, then the Pac-12 needs to be put on notice. Lang is a freak.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news