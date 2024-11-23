Roundtable: Staff predictions and perspective for Colorado-Kansas

Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman breaks down some of CU's other recruiting efforts to close out the cycle.
The longtime Buckeyes pledge will visit Ohio State once again before making a final decision.
JuJu Lewis could just be the tip of the iceberg for the Buffs as they close out the 2025 recruiting cycle.
The Alabama native visited Boulder multiple times this season.
After Wednesday practice, safeties Shilo Sanders and Carter Stoutmire spoke with the media.
Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman breaks down some of CU's other recruiting efforts to close out the cycle.
The longtime Buckeyes pledge will visit Ohio State once again before making a final decision.
JuJu Lewis could just be the tip of the iceberg for the Buffs as they close out the 2025 recruiting cycle.