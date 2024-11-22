Rewind The Tape: Takeaways from film review of Colorado-Utah

Colorado got the job done last Saturday as it raced out to a 49-24 victory over Utah. This win, combined with a BYU loss against Kansas, put the Buffs in a tie for first place in the Big 12.

A spot in the conference title game isn’t secure quite yet, but the Buffs can secure their spot this weekend with a win against Kansas and a Utah victory over Iowa State. Even if they don’t get any help from the Utes, two more wins will do the trick for Deion Sanders and company.

Kansas is playing some of the best football in the conference right now despite its 4-6 record. The Jayhawks are riding high after two consecutive wins over top of the top teams in the Big 12 – Iowa State and Kansas – so Colorado will have to play one of its best games of the season to come out with a win.

Before Colorado heads out to Kansas City, let’s look back at the win last Saturday over Utah and highlight some things that the Buffs did well and a few things they can improve upon. Here are five takeaways after taking another look at the victory.