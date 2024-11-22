Rewind The Tape: Takeaways from film review of Colorado-Utah

Colorado got the job done last Saturday as it raced out to a 49-24 victory over Utah. This win, combined with a BYU loss against Kansas, put the Buffs in a tie for first place in the Big 12.
A spot in the conference title game isn’t secure quite yet, but the Buffs can secure their spot this weekend with a win against Kansas and a Utah victory over Iowa State. Even if they don’t get any help from the Utes, two more wins will do the trick for Deion Sanders and company.
Kansas is playing some of the best football in the conference right now despite its 4-6 record. The Jayhawks are riding high after two consecutive wins over top of the top teams in the Big 12 – Iowa State and Kansas – so Colorado will have to play one of its best games of the season to come out with a win.
Before Colorado heads out to Kansas City, let’s look back at the win last Saturday over Utah and highlight some things that the Buffs did well and a few things they can improve upon. Here are five takeaways after taking another look at the victory.
Jordan Seaton has rare struggles
Jordan Seaton had a bad first half against Utah after a string of excellent games that you don’t see from a freshman left tackle. The former five-star recruit was tagged with a pair of holding penalties (and could have had a third) and was beaten off the edge a few times.
This Utah pass rush is one of the best in the Big 12, so I am by no means sounding any alarm bells about Seaton’s play. For the most part, he responded well in the second half and still showed off the things that have made him so good this season – especially out in space – but it felt like the speed of Utah on the edge bothered him a little bit.
Seaton finished with four pressures allowed in 47 pass-blocking snaps, according to PFF, which is one of his worst marks of the season. After the game, Deion Sanders (obviously) had no concerns about Seaton, but it’s worth monitoring how he responds after a performance that is below the lofty standards he has set with his play this year.