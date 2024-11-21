Opposing View: Insight on Kansas from Jayhawk Slant's Jon Kirby

Head coach Lance Leipold of the Kansas Jayhawks paces on the sideline vs. UNLV. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

From losing five straight games to contending with the Big 12's ranked teams, Kansas has pulled off various surprises down the final stretch of its season. As Colorado heads to Kansas City, Jayhawk Slant reporter Jon Kirby provides insight on how the Jayhawks are playing ahead of Saturday's matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.



Advertisement

What has been the most significant shift you've seen for Kansas since snapping its five-game losing streak?

Kirby: "It really comes down to taking care of the ball. In the first part of the season, they struggled with turnovers and interceptions. In the last six games they have only turned the ball over four times. That is a big improvement from how the season started. "In five of their six losses they had the ball in their possession at the end of the game with a chance to win. This is a team that could easily be 8-2 or 7-3. "The other thing that stands out is the fact they never quit and stopped playing with effort. During the losing streak with so many close losses, they always were prepared and ready. A lot of that is a credit to the coaching staff and 30 seniors who lead the team."

Kansas has done well against ranked opponents in recent weeks, what have been the Jayhawks' most pivotal strengths in those matchups?

Kirby: "The Jayhawks have recent wins over Iowa State and BYU, both who are near the top of the conference. KU handed Iowa State their second loss and gave BYU their first of the season last week. Against Iowa State they had an impressive performance against what was the league’s top-rated defense. "They piled up 525 yards and 45 points and the Cyclones never had an answer for KU’s offense. The BYU game was a different story. It was a low-possession game and KU only had 245 yards offense, but came up with some big stops on defense and special teams."

How balanced is Jeff Grimes' offense at this stage of the season?

Kirby: "Balance is the strength of the offense. KU runs one of the most diverse offenses in the league. They have a lot of formations and motions they use along with using every page of the playbook. "When the offense is clicking it is usually a combination of everything. Jalon Daniels is elusive and can be physical in the quarterback run game. They mix in designed quarterback runs with the old-school option game. They will take deep shots and get the tight ends involved. "I have always said preparing for the Kansas offense is something that will keep a defensive coordinator up late during the week. They make a defense prepare for a lot of things."

How has the defense evolved this year?

Kirby: "The defense has started to come on as of late. A lot of that has to do with the fact the front four is getting more pressure where they don’t always have to blitz. "Defensive coordinator Brian Borland will mix up the pressure, and he said yesterday at his press conference you have to be smart doing that against Colorado. They have too many weapons that can expose you in the open field. "The group of corners led by Mello Dotson and Cobee Bryant is prolific. Between them they have 25 career interceptions, which is the most of any cornerback [duo] in the country. They also lead all duos in defensive touchdowns. "The linebackers have been solid when they are healthy. They are led by JB Brown and Cornell Wheeler. Brown is a hard-hitter and Wheeler was a four-star recruit who signed with Michigan."

What is your score prediction for this matchup and why?