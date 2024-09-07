The Buffs have the prime time NBC TV slot at 5:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, and after averaging 4.8 million viewers for the NDSU game on Aug. 29, this week's matchup against longtime rival Nebraska may surpass that number as one of the most highly anticipated games of Week 2.





Colorado head coach Deion Sanders will take his team against Nebraska and head coach Matt Rhule, with both coaches in Year 2 of their tenures and looking to set the standard and exceed expectations of their respective programs.





This season, Rhule has a freshman quarterback in Dylan Raiola, whose five-star talent has already been prevalent on the field. Against Nebraska’s Week 1 opponent, UTEP, Raiola threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns with a 70% completion rate (19-of-27). He was able to capitalize against the Conference USA member, but he will be put to the test against the Colorado defense.





Fourteen years have passed since Nebraska last beat Colorado and the Buffs will look to keep their winning streak alive, but CU will face its share of challenges in Lincoln on Saturday with what the Cornhuskers bring to the table.





“I look for them to be physically tough at posing and try to run the football with a freshman quarterback that had a pretty good day last week,” Sanders said. “But we got to do what we do. We got to go in there and do what we're capable of doing."





Here’s what our Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards will be watching going into this pivotal rivalry game: