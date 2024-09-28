Roundtable: Colorado set for road challenge against UCF
Another battle in the rain is coming for Colorado as Orlando’s weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain, but the rain isn’t the only obstacle the Buffs will have to tackle against unbeaten UCF.
The Knights (3-0) have found success this season with a formidable ground presence and head into Saturday's game ranked as the No. 1 rushing offense in the FBS. RJ Harvey, who is averaging 149.3 yards per game, has been leading the efforts on the ground while quarterback KJ Jefferson’s dual-threat ability allows him to move the ball on the run and in the air.
“We gotta load the box up and pray to stop the run out,” head coach Deion Sanders said this week.
The Knights are feeling fresh and prepared coming off their bye week. Meanwhile, Colorado (3-1) is recovering from the overtime thriller against Baylor at home. Still, this week in practice, Sanders and the Buffs believe they have taken all necessary steps to garner a win against a stout UCF squad.
“I feel good about our scheme,” Sanders said. “I feel good about what I saw at practice today. I feel good about what we've been accomplishing.”
Here’s what CUSportsReport's Nikki Edwards and Troy Finnegan are monitoring ahead of this run-heavy matchup at The Bounce House in Orlando.
What is Colorado's biggest concern heading into this matchup?
Troy: The biggest concern for the Buffs in this one is limiting the explosive plays that UCF can generate, both on the ground and through the air. The Buffs need to tackle well — which they have all season — and make sure they’re disciplined in their assignments on defense. If one guy plays the wrong gap or overcommits on one run, Harvey is explosive enough to take it to the house.
Another part of this is not falling asleep in the back end even if UCF continues to hammer the ball on the ground. Jefferson won’t hesitate to throw the deep ball, and Kobe Hudson can make plays against any secondary in the country. If the Buffs lose their focus at all, Jefferson will attack them in play action and Hudson will be dancing in the end zone.
