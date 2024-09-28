Another battle in the rain is coming for Colorado as Orlando’s weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain, but the rain isn’t the only obstacle the Buffs will have to tackle against unbeaten UCF.

The Knights (3-0) have found success this season with a formidable ground presence and head into Saturday's game ranked as the No. 1 rushing offense in the FBS. RJ Harvey, who is averaging 149.3 yards per game, has been leading the efforts on the ground while quarterback KJ Jefferson’s dual-threat ability allows him to move the ball on the run and in the air.

“We gotta load the box up and pray to stop the run out,” head coach Deion Sanders said this week.