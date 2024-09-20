Roundtable: Buffs open up conference play against balanced Baylor squad

Colorado begins its new chapter in the Big 12 on Saturday at Folsom Field (6 p.m. MT) as the Buffs begin conference play against Baylor.

Throughout CU’s first three games, the Buffs (2-1) have shown their share of both strengths and weaknesses as they into their Big 12 matchups. Two potential Heisman candidates in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, an offensive line that is learning to play as one, a defense that is getting better week by week and a couple notable injuries are just some of the elements of what make up this Colorado team as it prepares for conference action.

Baylor (2-1) is in a similar reconstructive phase as it finished last season 3-9 overall — its worst record since 2017. Head coach Dave Aranada was brought on for a fifth year, but previous offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes was relieved of his duties. The Bears new offensive coordinator is Jake Spavital, who was Texas State’s head coach from 2019-22 and spent the 2023 season serving as the offensive coordinator at Cal. He will be Aranda's third offensive coordinator in five seasons.

This season Aranda has been the defensive play caller for the first time since becoming a head coach. Matt Powledge, Baylor’s defensive coordinator, kept the title, but he is no longer calling plays.

Similarly with Colorado, Baylor is undergoing a season of rebuilding with the goal of yielding more positive results from its challenging season in 2023. Baylor played similar teams during its nonconference schedule as it faced Tarleton State (FCS), Utah (Power 4) and Air Force (Mountain West).

Here’s what CU Sports Report's Nicolette Edwards and Troy Finnegan are monitoring ahead of the Buffs' homecoming game against Baylor: