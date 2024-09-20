Roundtable: Buffs open up conference play against balanced Baylor squad

in other news
Colorado begins its new chapter in the Big 12 on Saturday at Folsom Field (6 p.m. MT) as the Buffs begin conference play against Baylor.
Throughout CU’s first three games, the Buffs (2-1) have shown their share of both strengths and weaknesses as they into their Big 12 matchups. Two potential Heisman candidates in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, an offensive line that is learning to play as one, a defense that is getting better week by week and a couple notable injuries are just some of the elements of what make up this Colorado team as it prepares for conference action.
Baylor (2-1) is in a similar reconstructive phase as it finished last season 3-9 overall — its worst record since 2017. Head coach Dave Aranada was brought on for a fifth year, but previous offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes was relieved of his duties. The Bears new offensive coordinator is Jake Spavital, who was Texas State’s head coach from 2019-22 and spent the 2023 season serving as the offensive coordinator at Cal. He will be Aranda's third offensive coordinator in five seasons.
This season Aranda has been the defensive play caller for the first time since becoming a head coach. Matt Powledge, Baylor’s defensive coordinator, kept the title, but he is no longer calling plays.
Similarly with Colorado, Baylor is undergoing a season of rebuilding with the goal of yielding more positive results from its challenging season in 2023. Baylor played similar teams during its nonconference schedule as it faced Tarleton State (FCS), Utah (Power 4) and Air Force (Mountain West).
Here’s what CU Sports Report's Nicolette Edwards and Troy Finnegan are monitoring ahead of the Buffs' homecoming game against Baylor:
What is Colorado's biggest concern heading into this matchup?
Troy: The Buffs’ biggest concern coming into this one is the pass rush. They had some moments last week, but it’s still a group that doesn’t feel like it’s had a major impact on a game yet, and that’s going to have to change at some point during Big 12 play.
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi wasn’t able to take advantage of the time to throw last week, but the Baylor quarterbacks will be more adept if you give them time. Dequan Finn can extend plays with his legs and create big plays out of nowhere, and Sawyer Robertson played a sound, efficient game from the pocket last week.
