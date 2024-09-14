Roundtable: Buffs must start fast to secure a win vs. CSU

This Saturday will be the last time until 2029 the Buffs and the Rams will face off in the Rocky Mountain Showdown and Colorado aims to continue its dominance.
Last year’s matchup at Folsom Field came with pregame conversations regarding hats and sunglasses, which fueled the rivalry ahead of the game, ESPN’s College Game Day on CU’s campus, a pregame confrontation on the field and a double-overtime win for Colorado that went late into the night. The week leading up to the game and the game itself were a true college football spectacle, and the upcoming game is already delivering in the animosity between the two teams.
“We should have murdered them guys,” Colorado State WR Troy Horton said in an interview this week. “We coming for revenge.”
Colorado State has been the driver this week in the pregame hype. CU head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs have remained mostly quiet since those comments came out, but with this week’s comments from Horton and other Rams, it’s safe to assume that another “personal” matchup, as Sanders termed it last season, will be going down at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.
“I know the wonderful gentleman that coaches them said we look a lot like the same team as last season,” Sanders said on Tuesday. “I'm not going to say that about them. I'm going to say they're doing some wonderful things, and we just gotta be stout to stop them in all phases.”
Here’s what CU Sports Report's Nikki Edwards and Troy Finnegan are monitoring ahead of this in-state rivalry matchup: