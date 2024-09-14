Roundtable: Buffs must start fast to secure a win vs. CSU

This Saturday will be the last time until 2029 the Buffs and the Rams will face off in the Rocky Mountain Showdown and Colorado aims to continue its dominance.





Last year’s matchup at Folsom Field came with pregame conversations regarding hats and sunglasses, which fueled the rivalry ahead of the game, ESPN’s College Game Day on CU’s campus, a pregame confrontation on the field and a double-overtime win for Colorado that went late into the night. The week leading up to the game and the game itself were a true college football spectacle, and the upcoming game is already delivering in the animosity between the two teams.





“We should have murdered them guys,” Colorado State WR Troy Horton said in an interview this week. “We coming for revenge.”