



In honor of May the 8th, let's take a look at the two Buffaloes repping No. 8 for the 2019 football season.

No. 8, Trey Udoffia: Udoffia redshirted as a freshman in 2016 and did not see any game action, although he did dress for two games late in the season. In 2017, the Buffs gave him a trial by fire, as he played in nine games and would have likely played in at least 11, had he not been hampered by an injury he sustained versus UCLA in late September.



That season, CU had five defensive backs that all played more than 500 snaps on defense. Udoffia was last out of those five with 545 snaps played (Afolabi Laguda was first with 804), yet he managed to record the second-most pass breakups on the entire team with 10, and was joined by only Isaiah Oliver as the two guys who recorded double-digit PBUs.



Udoffia also established himself as a good tackler, logging the second-most third down stops among all CU defensive backs with seven.



In 2018, Udoffia did take a step back, seeing 340 snaps on D while playing in nine games.

Udoffia is going to be a guy to keep an eye on come fall; by the end of this spring, he had transitioned from cornerback to safety. New defensive coordinator Tyson Summers might see Udoffia as more valuable at safety, where his tackling skills could make more of a difference — not to mention he will be one of the more battle-tested DBs at Summers' disposal.



