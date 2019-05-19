Roster Roulette: May 19
Although no one on the Buffs currently sports No. 19...
It seems fitting to take a look at the four men wearing numbers closest to that: No. 18 WR Tony Brown and DL Jeremiah Doss along with No. 20 RB Deion Smith and OLB Davion Taylor.
Brown enters his senior campaign this fall and last season in 2018, was third on the Buffaloes with 32 receptions for 333 yards. His 11 first down receptions was also third-best among Colorado wideouts last season.
Brown sat out in 2017 per NCAA transfer regulations; he began his college career with Texas Tech and as with the Red Raiders from 2014-15, caught 27 passes for 278 yards.
During the annual Spring Game at the end of April, Brown recorded five catches for 79 yards to go along with a 35-yard touchdown.
A former three-star recruit out of La Miranda, Calif., Brown will likely be called upon increasingly in 2019 in Colorado's offense.
Doss joins the Buffaloes having committed in December of last year. He had offers from Austin Peay and Old Dominion; he originally committed to the latter but switched upon being offered by CU.
In 2018, Doss played for Hinds Community College in Mississippi, recording 39 tackles, two sacks and 10 tackles for losses.
During the Spring Game, he had two tackles. Doss will have two years of eligibility to play for Colorado.
Smith joins a contingent of candidates battling to assume the starting tailback role for Colorado heading into the fall. The redshirt freshman rushed for 60 yards of 15 carries during the Spring Game, getting the most carries of any CU running back during the contest.
Coming out of high school in Houston ,Texas, Rivals.com ranked him as the 24th-best all-purpose running back in the country; he was also a three-star recruit. He likely saw his stock drop a touch due to his injury-plagued senior campaign at Second Baptist High School.
As a junior, he rushed for 1,223 yards on 122 carries. Through five games of the his 2018 senior year, he had amassed 783 yards on 28 carries. He went on to miss the rest of the year with a knee injury.
Finally, Taylor, a senior from Magnolia, Miss., enters the this season coming off a successful 2018 campaign that saw him play the fifth-most defensive snaps out of any Colorado player.
Taylor was one of CU's best quarterback harassers, as he finished last season with 11 quarterback pressures, good for second on the team behind only Mustafa Johnson.
His 11 tackles for loss was best on the team and his 75 total tackles was third. More specifically, his 62 solo tackles ranked first on the entire defense.
Taylor, who didn't play football in high school due to his family's Seventh-Day Adventist Church roots, which observes Saturday as the Sabbath, began his football career for Coahoma Community College in Mississippi, where he also was a track and field standout, qualifying forNFCAA Track & Field Championships.
Taylor has the potential to be a rock at OLB for Colorado in more of a hybrid role under head coach Mel Tucker.