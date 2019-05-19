It seems fitting to take a look at the four men wearing numbers closest to that: No. 18 WR Tony Brown and DL Jeremiah Doss along with No. 20 RB Deion Smith and OLB Davion Taylor.

Brown enters his senior campaign this fall and last season in 2018, was third on the Buffaloes with 32 receptions for 333 yards. His 11 first down receptions was also third-best among Colorado wideouts last season.

Brown sat out in 2017 per NCAA transfer regulations; he began his college career with Texas Tech and as with the Red Raiders from 2014-15, caught 27 passes for 278 yards.

During the annual Spring Game at the end of April, Brown recorded five catches for 79 yards to go along with a 35-yard touchdown.

A former three-star recruit out of La Miranda, Calif., Brown will likely be called upon increasingly in 2019 in Colorado's offense.

Doss joins the Buffaloes having committed in December of last year. He had offers from Austin Peay and Old Dominion; he originally committed to the latter but switched upon being offered by CU.

In 2018, Doss played for Hinds Community College in Mississippi, recording 39 tackles, two sacks and 10 tackles for losses.

During the Spring Game, he had two tackles. Doss will have two years of eligibility to play for Colorado.