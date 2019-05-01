In light of a brand new month beginning today, CUSportsNation presents to you: Roster Roulette, a quick rundown of the Colorado Buffaloes players whose numbers correspond to the given day of the month.

No. 1 on defense: Delrick Abrams, Jr., cornerback: Abrams enrolled in classes at CU for the Spring 2018 semester and has one year of eligibility remaining with Colorado. He transferred to CU after previously honing his craft at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas. He played 20 games in his JUCO career, recording 61 tackles and four interceptions. In 2017, the ICC Pirates finished with a 9-2 mark, ending their campaign with a No. 5 NJCAA ranking.

In his final season with the Pirates, they advanced to the Midwest Classic Bowl, where Abrams' two pass breakups and interception aided in ICC's defeat of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, handing the Pirates their first bowl victory in school history.

Abrams has looked sharp for Colorado through its spring practices. He started the Spring Game with the first team defense, recording five tackles, two third down stops and three pass breakups — all three of his breakups came against CU starting QB Steven Montez

Abrams was born on April 4, 1997 and hails from Angie, Louisiana.

No. 1 on offense: Jaren Mangham, tailback: Mangham has made waves towards the end of spring practices with his explosive performance during Colorado's Spring Game on Saturday, April 27. His 149 yards on 12 carries instantly added his name to the equation head coach Mel Tucker must solve regarding the starting tailback situation for the Buffaloes.

Mangham scored three touchdowns in the game, a 30-yarder, 22-yarder, and finally, a 65-yard score in the fourth quarter that saw him reverse his route in the backfield from the right side to an open hole on the left en route to the endzone.

Mangham's 12 carries were second only to Deion Smith's 15, while he rushed six times for gains of 5-plus yards.

A freshman from Detriot, Michigan, he was a former four-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 1 running back in the state by Rivals. Mangham rushed for 1,098 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior at Cass Tech.

Mangham is 6-foot-2, 215 pounds and was born on Sept. 27, 1999.



