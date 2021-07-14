Ronald Lewis showing off his versatility at multiple camps this summer
Following his early June commitment to Colorado, Louisiana safety Ronald "Champ" Lewis has had a busy month of July, showing off his stuff at various camps.
Lewis, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect out of Warren Easton High in Metairie, Louisiana, pledged to CU back on June 7, the same day the Buffs reeled in a commitment from Texas tight end Zach Courtney.
Recently, Lewis partook in a camp held in his native New Orleans, seeing a lot of action at cornerback.
That's something Lewis said he's placed particular emphasis on this summer: getting in at corner to affirm his ability to play multiple positions.
Lewis plays free safety at Warren Easton and his recruitment by Brett Maxie certainly suggests that's how he's envisioned by the Buffs by the time he gets to college.
However, Maxie's self-described reputation as a coach who likes to move his players around in the secondary makes it possible if not probable that Lewis might find himself playing multiple positions in college.
“I'm definitely trying to prove that I can play multiple positions," Lewis said. "I have a lot of film of my playing safety but I’m trying to prove that I can play cornerback, as well. I go out there, seek out 1-on-1’s and show other people that I’m versatile and can play cornerback."
"With my athleticism and length, that’s what the NFL likes these days — long, lanky corners. I’m just trying to show I can play cornerback, too.”
Lewis benefitted from some constructive criticism and pointers via Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson, a New Orleans native who was a second round NFL Draft pick out of LSU in 2018.
While most of his preps experience to date has come at the safety position, Lewis feels like he can be interchangeable at both the cornerback and safety, especially when it comes to playing man coverage.
“I’m really comfortable," he said. "At (Warren Easton), we as safeties blitz a lot, so I have to come down and play man-to-man in the slot a lot. Me playing corner, it’s not a problem for me to be out there on the island playing man-to-man.”
Per Lewis, he and Maxie still maintain a daily line of communication.
Since he pledged to the Buffs in early June, Colorado's Class of 2022 has nearly doubled; with Tuesday's addition of Texas defensive tackle Erick Conley, the Buffs now have 11 commitments.
Lewis has enjoyed watching Colorado's class grow around him.
“I feel good about this class," he said. "We’re building a lot and I’ve gotten the chance to actually recruit some guys, just reaching out to them and telling them to come join us. That’s big time, knowing that I got a chance to scout out a few guys I’ll be playing with. I’m ready to get up there, get going with everything and meet everyone.”
Now that he's committed, Lewis' attention shifts to his senior season with Warren Easton.
Back in 2019, when Ashaad Clayton was a senior and Lewis was a sophomore, Warren Easton advanced to the Louisiana Class 4A state title game, losing to Edna Carr, 35-34.
Before Lewis joins the Buffaloes next summer, he'd like a crack at the state title game again.
But, for now, he'll look to continue honing his craft this summer.
“The summer’s been going pretty well just going to camps and getting better, going against good competition," he said. "What I want to do is go out there, play ball and make plays. That’s really it.”