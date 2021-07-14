Ronald Lewis showing off his versatility at multiple camps this summer

Following his early June commitment to Colorado, Louisiana safety Ronald "Champ" Lewis has had a busy month of July, showing off his stuff at various camps.

Lewis, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect out of Warren Easton High in Metairie, Louisiana, pledged to CU back on June 7, the same day the Buffs reeled in a commitment from Texas tight end Zach Courtney.

Recently, Lewis partook in a camp held in his native New Orleans, seeing a lot of action at cornerback.

That's something Lewis said he's placed particular emphasis on this summer: getting in at corner to affirm his ability to play multiple positions.

Lewis plays free safety at Warren Easton and his recruitment by Brett Maxie certainly suggests that's how he's envisioned by the Buffs by the time he gets to college.

However, Maxie's self-described reputation as a coach who likes to move his players around in the secondary makes it possible if not probable that Lewis might find himself playing multiple positions in college.

“I'm definitely trying to prove that I can play multiple positions," Lewis said. "I have a lot of film of my playing safety but I’m trying to prove that I can play cornerback, as well. I go out there, seek out 1-on-1’s and show other people that I’m versatile and can play cornerback."

"With my athleticism and length, that’s what the NFL likes these days — long, lanky corners. I’m just trying to show I can play cornerback, too.”

Lewis benefitted from some constructive criticism and pointers via Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson, a New Orleans native who was a second round NFL Draft pick out of LSU in 2018.