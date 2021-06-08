Ronald "Champ" Lewis details recent commitment to the Buffaloes

Louisiana (Warren Easton High School, New Orleans) defensive back Ronald "Champ" Lewis became the seventh Class of 2022 commitment for Colorado on Tuesday evening, as he pulled the trigger and pledged following a weekend official visit in Boulder.

Lewis, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect, reeled in nearly 20 offers, with Oregon State, Purdue, West Virginia and Kansas prominent among them.

A few days in Boulder with picturesque weather proved to be the perfect culmination for Lewis to gather enough information on Boulder, CU's campus, its coaches and players in order to come to the conclusion that Colorado is the place for him.

“Colorado has been there since the beginning of my recruiting process and was one of my first Power 5 offers," he said. "They were loyal to me and stayed consistent. It just took for me to go up there, see the campus and put faces to names of all the coaches who have recruited me."

"To spend a weekend up there and to see what life would be like in Boulder, I had a great time up there and felt like I saw what I needed to see.”

Lewis had a familiar face serve as his player-host when he was in Boulder: freshman tailback and fellow Warren Easton product Ashaad Clayton, a signee within CU's 2020 class a few recruiting cycles ago.

Clayton helped show Lewis the ropes and appears to have played a considerable role in demonstrating for Lewis firsthand how he was able to successfully make the transition from New Orleans to Boulder.

“Being from New Orleans, I played with Ashaad Clayton my freshman and sophomore years," Lewis said. "When I got out there and got a chance to spend time with him and see how friendly he was with his teammates, it made me feel like (Boulder) could be a second home."

"If Ashaad felt comfortable with moving from New Orleans to Boulder and being able to stay up there, I felt like it’d be easy for me, especially because there’s someone up there that I’m already familiar with.”