Ronald "Champ" Lewis details recent commitment to the Buffaloes
Louisiana (Warren Easton High School, New Orleans) defensive back Ronald "Champ" Lewis became the seventh Class of 2022 commitment for Colorado on Tuesday evening, as he pulled the trigger and pledged following a weekend official visit in Boulder.
Lewis, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect, reeled in nearly 20 offers, with Oregon State, Purdue, West Virginia and Kansas prominent among them.
A few days in Boulder with picturesque weather proved to be the perfect culmination for Lewis to gather enough information on Boulder, CU's campus, its coaches and players in order to come to the conclusion that Colorado is the place for him.
“Colorado has been there since the beginning of my recruiting process and was one of my first Power 5 offers," he said. "They were loyal to me and stayed consistent. It just took for me to go up there, see the campus and put faces to names of all the coaches who have recruited me."
"To spend a weekend up there and to see what life would be like in Boulder, I had a great time up there and felt like I saw what I needed to see.”
Lewis had a familiar face serve as his player-host when he was in Boulder: freshman tailback and fellow Warren Easton product Ashaad Clayton, a signee within CU's 2020 class a few recruiting cycles ago.
Clayton helped show Lewis the ropes and appears to have played a considerable role in demonstrating for Lewis firsthand how he was able to successfully make the transition from New Orleans to Boulder.
“Being from New Orleans, I played with Ashaad Clayton my freshman and sophomore years," Lewis said. "When I got out there and got a chance to spend time with him and see how friendly he was with his teammates, it made me feel like (Boulder) could be a second home."
"If Ashaad felt comfortable with moving from New Orleans to Boulder and being able to stay up there, I felt like it’d be easy for me, especially because there’s someone up there that I’m already familiar with.”
“It definitely played a big part, just being able to see how comfortable he was up there, (with us) being from the same town."
"It’s a completely different environment...to see how Ashaad was able to go out there, adjust to everything and make that his second home — seeing how comfortable he was played a big role for me seeing (Boulder) as somewhere where I could be able to move and live and spend three or four years out there playing football.”
As it turned out, Clayton as not the only familiar link to New Orleans that Lewis met when he visited.
He is being recruited as a defensive back to CU, with safeties coach and pass game coordinator Brett Maxie seeing him as a versatile athlete who could slide into either safety position, cornerback or nickel when he gets to Boulder and learns the defense.
Lewis said he's not opposed to playing one position vs. another, but will go wherever he's needed.
Maxie's multi-decade's worth of NFL experience, as a player and coach, was something Lewis found attractive.
Furthermore, his dad remembered watching Maxie play for the New Orleans Saints from 1985-1993.
“It was great to get a chance to be able to get familiar with coach Maxie," Lewis said. "He has a lot of experience in the game of football and that played a big part in my decision, seeing that he has the experience and background."
"He used to play for the New Orleans Saints and my father grew up watching coach Maxie. To be able to see the connection with my pops saying he used to actually way, that was good to see how genuine and how good of a person coach Maxie is. I know he’ll be able to coach me up well enough to get me to the next level because he knows what (the NFL) wants at that level.”
Now, with his commitment over and done with, Lewis plans to actively help the Buffs recruit more 2022 difference makers as well as see how CU does this fall.
"We have a lot of guys committed right now and we're building something right now," he said. "I'm trying to recruit, recruit, recruit and find other guys that are interested in Colorado. Coach (Karl) Dorrell made a great first impression on me, even before I got a chance to see him in-person and speak with him."
"Seeing his vision with that program and how much of a family and brotherhood he's trying to build over there in Boulder, I want to be a part of that."