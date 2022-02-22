Rod Chance looking forward to getting to work with CU's corners

Given the attrition that the Buffaloes have battled this offseason with respect to the transfer portal, when looking at CU's corps of cornerbacks, it seems only natural to keep in mind the players Colorado lost.

CU's two starting cornerbacks from 2021, Christian Gonzalez and Mekhi Blackmon, were among the multitude of players to hit the portal following the conclusion of last season.

Gonzalez landed at Oregon, while Blackmon joined Southern Cal.

However, one person who isn't all that interested in reflecting on lost players in Colorado's new cornerbacks coach, Rod Chance.

"I want to focus on the men that are in the room, more so than the guys who are not, because those are the guys I’m going to go to battle with and those are the guys I’m going to win football games with," he said.

The 37-year-old Chance joined CU's staff from Oregon, where he oversaw the Ducks' corners for two seasons.

Previously, in 2019, he was on staff at Minnesota with Clay Patterson and also crossed paths with Karl Dorrell when the latter was Vanderbilt's offensive coordinator in 2014.

Since getting settled in with Colorado's assistants, Chance has gone on to lay out his philosophy when it comes to coaching.

“I think I’m a relationship coach first and foremost," Chance said. "Kids don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. For me, my first and foremost thing — I want to (have) great relationships. I can’t be their father, but some of those kids may need a father figure, maybe a big brother figure, maybe an uncle."

"I believe if you have a great relationship with kids, you can coach them just about as hard as you want to, because they know it comes from a sincere place.”