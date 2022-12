Colorado assistant coach Tim Brewster recently had an in-home visit with Lincoln (Neb.) East star athlete recruit Malachi Coleman, and now the Rivals100 prospect will be visiting Boulder this weekend. Coleman recently backed away from his commitment to Nebraska amid a coaching change with his hometown team.

Since then, Brewster and Buffs have made him a top priority in the 2023 class, so getting him to switch his visit from Michigan to CU is certainly significant.