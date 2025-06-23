Rivals Five-Star: Intel from elite Midwest prospects

The high three-star recruit from Louisiana camped with the Buffs and added an offer following his performance.
Track Colorado's portal pickups as the spring transfer cycle plays out.
The in-state recruit now at IMG breaks down his trip with the Buffs and updates his recruitment.
Receiver Jordan Clay is among the elite prospects the Buffs have in their sights heading into an important month.
Rivals national director Adam Gorney provides his thoughts on the recent CU visitor.
The high three-star recruit from Louisiana camped with the Buffs and added an offer following his performance.
Track Colorado's portal pickups as the spring transfer cycle plays out.
The in-state recruit now at IMG breaks down his trip with the Buffs and updates his recruitment.