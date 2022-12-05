Athletic director Rick George watched Colorado's football games this season from a comfortable seat above the field, but as the Buffs racked up more losses, his seat grew increasingly uncomfortable.

Five games in, the Buffs reached a new low in allowing 673 yards in a 43-20 loss to Arizona on Oct. 1. George had seen enough, calling it quits on former head coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson.

But that only shifted the focus to skepticism on who George would hire next after two unsuccessful attempts -- for different reasons -- with Mel Tucker and Karl Dorrell. Colorado needed a lifeline after this 1-11 season, and the consensus seems to be that George delivered on his third try by landing Deion Sanders.

“It had to be a redo from top to bottom and that's why I'm gonna give Coach Prime latitude to do what he needs to do," George said, referring to Sanders in the way he prefers. "We've talked about resources and what he needs. We need to go out and recruit the very best student-athletes. He's gonna shoot for the sky, just like we did this hire. We shot for the highest point that we could and I think we got what we shot for.”

Colorado football’s social media followings increased by tens of thousands since the head coach announcement on Saturday night. Media personalities such as former Buff Joel Klatt and former USC star Keyshawn Johnson took to their platforms to express support for the hire.

The “Prime” effect is indeed in full force.