Rick George outlines what the Pac-12, B1G & ACC alliance means for Colorado

Buffs athletic director Rick George took the podium at the Champions Center on-campus at CU today following the anticipated Tuesday announcement by the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 Conferences that the 41 university members of all three leagues would be joining forces to collaborate on the "future evolution of college athletics and scheduling."

The announcement comes in the immediate aftermath of both Texas and Oklahoma's formal invitation by the SEC to join over from the Big 12, with the intention of forming a 16-member SEC by the mid-2020s. For Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and his Big Ten and ACC counterparts, Kevin Warren and Jim Phillips, the move has major implications as far as future non-conference football and basketball scheduling is concerned as well as the future of the College Football Playoff, with a particular eye on expansion from four teams. Earlier on Tuesday, Klaivkoff, Warren and Phillips outlined key areas of concern regarding their collective student-athletes moving forward in a joint press release: --Student-athlete mental and physical health, safety, wellness and support --Strong academic experience and support --Diversity, equity and inclusion --Social justice --Gender equity --Future structure of the NCAA --Federal legislative efforts --Postseason championships and future formats

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ORVdTOiBUb2RheSB3ZSYjMzk7dmUgYW5ub3VuY2VkIGEgaGlzdG9y aWMgYWxsaWFuY2Ugd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3RoZUFDQz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdGhlQUNDPC9hPiAmYW1w OyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JpZ3Rlbj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYmlndGVuPC9hPi4g4qS177iP8J+knTxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CYWNrVGhlUGFjP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQmFja1RoZVBhYzwvYT48 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOW9YS2RlcFJkVSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzlvWEtkZXBSZFU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGFjLTEyIENvbmZlcmVuY2Ug KEBwYWMxMikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wYWMxMi9z dGF0dXMvMTQzMDIyODQ4MjQyNDkzODUwMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

George in particular likes what he sees as far as Colorado is concerned, namely through a multitude of scheduling opportunities for the future:“ I think it’s going to allow our student-athletes to compete on a bigger stage, having some marquee games around the country. I think it’s going to bring visibility to our department and our university, playing on the East Coast to the West Coast. I think it's going to provide more eyeballs and opportunities for Heisman Trophies and other things (like) national awards. And I think that’s going to be really important and bring some excitement to our fan base and our alumni across the country." "I think there’s so many positives on this alignment and what it will look like. In all of our sports, I think you can create some multi-team events whether it’s men’s or women’s basketball or soccer or cross country — you can envision a meet that has just the three conferences and others." "Again, we’re not just scheduling with those conferences. We’re still going to have scheduling opportunities in sports for all the conferences, just like we do today, but what this will do (is) it might allow us to have some early season — for all of our sports — really marquee events that are going to be marketable and watched all across the country. But again, playing from coast to coast, being in all four time zones in this country will be really important for us and it will bring some visibility." "I think from a student-athlete perspective, it's going to provide some experiences that they may not have just in this conference in some of the non-conference games that we’ve been able to get. I think there’s really opportunity for all of the peers in these three leagues to work together and really make this a meaningful experience for all of our alumni and fans across the country.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IHdoZW4gSSB0aG91Z2h0IG15IHNlY29uZCBtb250aCBvbiB0 aGUgam9iIGNvdWxkIG5vdCBnZXQgbW9yZSBpbnRlcmVzdGluZ+KApiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vejJTeVpPS2VyTSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3oy U3laT0tlck08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR2VvcmdlIEtsaWF2a29mZiAoQEts aWF2a29mZikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LbGlhdmtv ZmYvc3RhdHVzLzE0MzAyMDAwMzMwNjg5OTg2NjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDI0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=