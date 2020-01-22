Today, the University of Colorado SID announced that athletic director Rick George had been named to the College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee for a three-year term, beginning later this spring.

George is one of three new members to the 13-strong selection committee, which decides a weekly Top 25 rankings beginning in the first week of November, culminating with the selection of four teams that will compete in the CPF.

Additionally, the committee selects an additional eight teams to compete in the annual "New Year's Six" bowl games (Cotton, Fiesta, Peach and Orange).

“I am humbled and honored to join the College Football Playoff Selection Committee,” George said. “The game of football has provided me with endless opportunities throughout my lifetime. This opportunity gives me the chance to give back to this great game. I’m excited to get to work alongside Bill Hancock and the other members of the committee.”

George currently is at his sixth year at the helm of Colorado athletics.

“Rick will be a terrific member of the committee,” Hancock said. “He has the two characteristics that we look for in committee members: he is a person of high integrity and he knows the game very well. We’re delighted he will be joining the group and look forward to working with him.”

The nomination for George came via Pac-12 Conference commissioner Larry Scott, whose recommendation was subsequently approved by the CPF management committee, which is comprised of the 10 FBS conference commissioners plus Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick.

George is joined by Wyoming AD Tom Burman and former Penn State LB John Urschel as the three new members on the committee.