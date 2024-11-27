Rewind the tape: Takeaways from film review of Colorado-Kansas

Shedeur Sanders is tackled by a pair of Kansas defenders during Saturday's loss (Photo by Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)

Colorado failed to meet the moment last Saturday as a trip to the Big 12 Championship Game and a possible berth in the College Football Playoff slipped out of its hands. Devin Neal, literally and figuratively, ran away with Colorado’s hopes all day in a crushing loss. The most stunning part of the contest was Colorado’s defense, a unit that had become extremely reliable over the last month, getting shredded. Kansas never punted on eight drives during the game, finishing with four touchdowns, three field goals and a kneel down while possessing the ball for more than 40 minutes. Now, the Buffs must win their regular season finale Friday against Oklahoma State before hoping for some chaos on Saturday around the Big 12. The Cowboys have had a nightmare fall after being picked to win the conference before the season and come into this week's matchup on an eight-game losing streak. Before the Buffs take on Oklahoma State, let’s take a look back at the Kansas loss and check out where things went wrong for Deion Sanders and company.

Kansas’ plan of attack offensively

Kansas had one of the best team-specific game plans that I’ve seen all season long in college football. The Jayhawks took advantage of all of the things that Colorado does well and struggles with, and they consistently created matchups to exploit throughout the day. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes used a ton of motion and misdirection to put the Colorado linebackers — and safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, who is essentially an extra linebacker — in a bind. Those players play fast, and they trigger downhill right away. This kind of gameplan either forces them to hesitate or fly downfield with indecision, where they run the risk of being wrong. The Jayhawks did all kinds of funky stuff in this one. They lined up slot receiver Luke Grimm in the backfield and sent him in motion. They snapped the ball to Devin Neal and sent Jalon Daniels in an orbit motion to draw defenders. On one play, they even handed the ball to Daniels and had him boot around and throw for a big gain in one of the coolest play designs you’ll see all season.

Kansas also used a lot of perimeter runs combined with some of these motions, which gave the Colorado linebackers fits. LaVonta Bentley and Nikhai Hill-Green were constantly chasing the play and were outflanked on the perimeter as Neal ran wild. The final thing that Kansas did better than any CU opponent this year is get up to the second level in the run game. Colorado’s linebackers were constantly getting beat to the punch by the Kansas offensive linemen, and this was the first time all season that group wasn’t able to bring the fight to the opposing front. Grimes did this schematically by trapping the CU defensive tackles, allowing the interior of the Kansas line to release freely up to the second level, but it also did a good job establishing double teams and climbing off of them.

Worst game of the season for Colorado’s second level