Rewind the tape: Takeaways from Colorado's win over Cincinnati

Colorado took care of business on Saturday night, comfortably dispatching Cincinnati to clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since 2020. Deion Sanders and the Buffs can now rest up in the bye week and get ready for the final four weeks of the season.

All of the Buffs’ goals are still in front of them. They’re currently in a tie for third place in the Big 12 (a tiebreaker that they lost against Kansas State), and only trail Iowa State and BYU in the league standings. CU will need a little help to squeeze into the conference title game, but winning out against a pretty cushy schedule would be a good start.

As the Buffs take a vacation, let’s look back at Saturday night and what went right and wrong for Colorado in the win.