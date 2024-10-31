Rewind the tape: Takeaways from Colorado's win over Cincinnati

in other news
Intel: The latest following Julian Lewis' weekend visit to Colorado
Rivals national director Adam Gorney has the word on how the five-star quarterback's latest trip to Boulder went.
Takeaways: CU is bowl bound at 6-2 with its most wins since 2016
Colorado is bowl eligible for the first time since 2020 and has its most wins since 2016.
Four-star USC OT commit Carde Smith relishes 'amazing' visit to Colorado
The Buffs continue to make a push for the 2025 offensive tackle from Alabama with his latest trip.
Colorado breaks into AP Poll at No. 23 after win over Cincinnati
It is the first time the Buffs are among the top 25 since last September.
Everything Deion Sanders said after Colorado's win vs. Cincinnati
Full transcript of Deion Sanders' postgame press conference after the Buffs knocked off Cincinnati.
in other news
Intel: The latest following Julian Lewis' weekend visit to Colorado
Rivals national director Adam Gorney has the word on how the five-star quarterback's latest trip to Boulder went.
Takeaways: CU is bowl bound at 6-2 with its most wins since 2016
Colorado is bowl eligible for the first time since 2020 and has its most wins since 2016.
Four-star USC OT commit Carde Smith relishes 'amazing' visit to Colorado
The Buffs continue to make a push for the 2025 offensive tackle from Alabama with his latest trip.
Colorado took care of business on Saturday night, comfortably dispatching Cincinnati to clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since 2020. Deion Sanders and the Buffs can now rest up in the bye week and get ready for the final four weeks of the season.
All of the Buffs’ goals are still in front of them. They’re currently in a tie for third place in the Big 12 (a tiebreaker that they lost against Kansas State), and only trail Iowa State and BYU in the league standings. CU will need a little help to squeeze into the conference title game, but winning out against a pretty cushy schedule would be a good start.
As the Buffs take a vacation, let’s look back at Saturday night and what went right and wrong for Colorado in the win.
Isaiah Augustave is RB1
The biggest story of this one for the Buffs was Isaiah Augustave and the running game. Colorado ran for 123 yards in the game and Augustave tallied 91 yards on the ground on 22 carries. That’s not the most explosive statline, but he has become the ideal back for the Buffs to get what they want out of the running game.
Augustave is a patient runner, but he also gets downhill as soon as he can and hits the hole. As a result, he almost always gets the yards that are blocked up by the offensive line, which helps the Buffs stay ahead of the sticks. Augustave also almost always falls forward when he is tackled, which tacks a yard or two onto his runs.
- S
- WR
- WR
- OG
- ILB
- S
- DT
- TE
- TE
- OT