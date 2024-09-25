PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcwNUZSM1o2V0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

Rewind the tape: Takeaways from Colorado's win over Baylor

Deion Sanders and the Buffs pulled off a miracle on Saturday night
Deion Sanders and the Buffs pulled off a miracle on Saturday night (Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)
Troy Finnegan • CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
@troyfinnegan

The Buffs played a choppy game against Baylor, but their two superstars, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, came through when it mattered. Their heroics lifted Colorado to a 38-31 overtime victory to improve to 3-1. The win is great to build confidence heading into the heart of the schedule, but there are still plenty of things the Buffs can clean up.

After a second go-around watching the tape, here are some things they did well and some things that got them in a hole in the first place.

Colorado still playing a ton of man coverage

It’s not a secret that the Buffs are heavily biased toward paying man coverage, specifically Cover 1 with a free safety in the middle of the field. Against Baylor, the Buffs played 41 snaps in man coverage to just 19 in zone on 60 charted plays. This leaves their cornerbacks susceptible to getting beat on the outside sometimes, and Baylor hurt them a few times in the first half.

A lot of the Buffs’ zone snaps come in short-yardage situations on early downs — first-and-5, second-and-2, etc. — and at the end of halves when they’re making a concerted effort not to give up chunk plays through the air. When it gets to third and fourth down, they like to go man even in short yardage. They have held up well for the most part so far this season, but it will be interesting to see if the plan changes when they face some of the top wideouts in the Big 12.

