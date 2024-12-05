Rewind the Tape: Takeaways from Colorado-Oklahoma State film review

Once again, Colorado responded to a tough loss in the best way possible on Friday. The Buffs made it 3-for-3 in bouncing back from defeats by destroying an overmatched Oklahoma State team, 52-0, on Senior Day in Boulder, closing out a successful second regular season under Deion Sanders.

It was an emotional scene at Folsom Field as all of the Colorado seniors, including Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, were honored before the game. However, the Buffs were ready to play when the pads started popping. Colorado took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

CU didn’t get the help it needed on Saturday to sneak into the Big 12 championship game, so now it is fully focused on its bowl game. Deion Sanders said that Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and the rest of the Buffs will be available for the bowl game as the Buffs chase 10 wins for the first time since 2016.

Before we take a look at the final game of the season, let’s take a look back at a few takeaways from the regular season finale.