Rewind the tape: takeaways from Colorado-Colorado State

Colorado looked very impressive on Saturday night, dominating the line of scrimmage and letting Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and the rest of its star skill players do their thing in a 28-9 win over Colorado State. There are a lot of positives to take away from the film this week, but there are also some things CU can patch up as the Buffs move into Big 12 play.
After watching the Rocky Mountain Showdown back, here are five things that CU can take moving forward.
Offensive line was much better, but not perfect
Unsurprisingly, the Buffs’ offensive line was under a major microscope after its disastrous showing against Nebraska. Colorado made a few tweaks up front Saturday, sending Justin Mayers to the bench, sliding Tyler Brown over to left guard and inserting Phillip Houston in at right tackle.
Overall, the group performed much better than it did over the first two weeks. Shedeur Sanders was kept clean for the most part and the Buffs got the running game going. Colorado State tried to mix in a lot of the stunts and games that Nebraska beat CU with, and the Buffs were much better at communicating and picking those up.