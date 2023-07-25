Going through each position group for my first Pac-12 ballot provided me with a reminder of the variety of talent across the conference. Names such as Oregon RB Bucky Irving, Washington WR Rome Odunze, USC LB Eric Gentry, Arizona State TE Jalin Conyers highlight the list of players who put on a show while I sat in the press box watching the Buffs get destroyed last season. Another season is ahead with the widespread talent across the West, but here are the players who I selected that are sure to produce those exciting and memorable Pac-12 matchups.

Quarterback

Quarterback No. 1 Caleb Williams, USC No. 2 Michael Penix Jr.

Caleb Williams received my No. 1 pick largely due to winning the Heisman Trophy last year, and of course the ways in which he obtained that award by throwing for 4,537 yards (324.1 yards per game) with 42 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions. Williams’ pocket presence, accuracy and overall ability to complete a play gave way to USC’s first Heisman Trophy winner in 18 years. His mechanics and leadership brought Trojans back to being that consistently solid team leading to an appearance in a bowl game for the first time since 2019. Michael Penix Jr.’s performance last season made him a close second. He passed for 4,641 yards with 31 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. A hat tip to Washington’s offensive line as he was only sacked on five occasions last year, but Penix was often able to turn a collapsing play into a completion. If there were five picks, I would select Bo Nix at No. 3, Cam Ward at No. 4 and Shedeur Sanders at No. 5.

Wide receiver

One, I consider, underrated receiving corps was Arizona’s. Jacob Cowing, Tetoria McMillian and Dorian Singer (No. 2 in receiving yards) helped QB Jayden de Laura finish third in the Pac-12 in passing yards. The underrated nature of Arizona came with their 5-7 season last year, but these three could really move the ball. Cowing (1,034 and seven touchdowns) and Singer's numbers last year landed them an No. 2 and No. 3 for my picks. Washington's Rome Odunze’s stats (1,143 yards and seven touchdowns) made him an easy choice for my No. 1 spot. His speed, his ability to stretch defenses and his elite play-making ability made the incoming redshirt junior a sure choice that him, alongside Michael Penix Jr., are going to run it back this fall.

Wide receiver 1st Rome Odunze, Washington 2nd Jacob Cowing, Arizona 3rd Dorian Singer, USC 4th Troy Franklin, Oregon

Running back

Bucky Irving was one of those players you watched last year who made you say, “wow.” At Folsom last year, the Ducks scored with whoever they wanted and Irving was one to always put them in position or in the end zone. With UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet (Seahawks) and ASU RB Xazavian Valladay (Texans) off in the NFL, Irving may be the only Pac-12 player to post (another) 1,000+ yard season. However, new opportunities arise for Cal’s 2022 freshman star Jayden Ott (897 rushing yards) to fill those 1,000-yard shoes, along with Damien Martinez (982 rushing yards). I would also list Buff Alton McCaskill to likely break that 1,000-yard threshold this fall.

Running back 1st Bucky Irving, Oregon 2nd Damien Martinez, Oregon State 3rd Jaydn Ott, California 4th Nakia Watson, Washington State

Tight end

Jalin Conyers was also one of those memorable players who plowed through Colorado’s defense last year. Outside of Folsom, he continued to do the same, racking up 442 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He was overall a reliable and consistent playmaker and is one of new head coach Kenny Dillingham’s most valuable assets. Out of all the options Bo Nix has at his disposal this season, Terrance Ferguson is an ideal one. Ferguson recorded 391 yards and five touchdowns and at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, he faired well help protecting Nix last season. Utah is operating a tight end university of its own, even after saying goodbye to Dalton Kincaid, and Brant Kuithe is returning after suffering a season-ending ACL injury. The three-time All-Pac-12 tight end, earning second-team in 2019, 2020 and 2021, earn a spot on the first team this preseason and will be a force to be reckoned with.

Tight end 1st Jalin Conyers, Arizona State 2nd Terrrance Ferguson, Oregon

Offensive line

Van Wells landed at No. 9 for me as he graded out well throughout last season and really rose to the occasion in his starting role. Sataoa Laumea, who landed on the preseason All-Pac-12 first team, was an easy No. 1 pick from his success he’s had so far. He played in 33 games and of those he has 31 career starts. He’s three-time All-Pac-12 in the last 3 years and he earned first team just last year.

Offensive Line 1st Sataoa Laumea, Utah 2nd Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon 3rd Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon 4th Garrett DiGiorgio, UCLA 5th Justin Dedich, USC 6th Leif Fautanu, Arizona State 7th Jordan Morgan, Arizona 8th Sloape Vatikani, California 9th Van Wells, Colorado 10th Emmanuel Pregnon, USC

Defensive back

Travis Hunter was one of the most exciting additions to the Pac-12 and his two-way talent was acknowledged landing on the first team this preseason. The selection speaks volumes to his ability because he hasn't even played a snap yet in the Pac-12 and the media trusts that he will live up to the hype. At Oregon State, Kitan Oladapo's accolades made him simple choice at No. 2. He started in all 13 games for the Beavers last season, won Pac-12 defensive player of the week twice and finished with 80 tackles and 2.5 sacks. His consistency and his experience will be on full display once again this season. I think Nikko Reed will thrive up in Oregon as he is reunited with former cornerbacks coach Demitrice Martin. Who knows, Reed could potentially pull a Christian Gonzalez (former Buffs CB who transferred to Oregon) and get drafted in the first round. Regardless, I think Oregon is an ideal fit for him to further develop his game as he enters his junior season. I'm excited to see how he performs this season.

I've said this over and over, but Trevor Woods was such bright light during last year's dim season. With defensive coordinator Charles Kelly's and head coaach Deion Sanders' secondary expertise, Woods will have new approaches to the game and potentially a better understanding on how to really capitalize on his speed and strength.

Defensive back 1st Travis Hunter, Colorado 2nd Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State 3rd Ryan Cooper Jr., Oregon State 4th Evan Williams, Oregon 5th Stone Vaki, Utah 6th Calen Bullock, USC 7th Nikko Reed, Oregon 8th Trevor Woods, Colorado

Defensive line

Bralen Trice and Laiatu Latu landed at No. 1 and No. 2 for the simple fact that they had a combined 20.5 sacks last season. Those two are able to consistently penetrate and dominate, which the media all agreed upon, as they both landed on the first team. Bear Alexander, who received honorable mention, was somewhat of my wildcard as he transferred from Georgia to USC. He had two sacks last year as a freshman and even though he’s entering his sophomore season, he’ll likely be crushing quarterbacks like he’s a senior. Time will tell, but nonetheless, he’s one to watch this fall. Derrick McClendon certainly has some room for improvement to post numbers like Trice’s or Latu’s, but similarly with Alexander, usually when ACC and SEC talent moves into the Pac-12, they don’t go unnoticed.

Defensive line 1st Bralen Trice, Washington 2nd Laiatu Latu, UCLA 3rd Bear Alexander, USC 4th Brennan Jackson, Washington State 5th Van Fillinger, Utah 6th Popo Aumavae, Oregon 7th Brandon Dorius, Oregon 8th Derrick McLendon II, Colorado

Linebacker

This postion group was also a very sack-driven selection as Karene Reid led all the picks with five sacks. However, what further solidified Reid were his three interceptions last year demonstrating how disruptive he is. He came into his freshman year and played in 10 games, started in six, then went on to start in all 14 games as a sophomore. Lander Barton slid into No. 2 and second team this preseason after making an impact on the Utes, leading him to win Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. Demouy Kennedy served as my sleeper pick from the praise he received at fall camp. Once he’s fully healthy, his presence in the Buffs’ pass rush will be very valuable.

Linebackers 1st Karena Reid, Utah 2nd Lander Barton, Utah 3rd Xaiver Carlton, California 4th Eric Gentry, USC 5th David Bailey, Stanford 6th Demouy Kennedy, Colorado

Specialists

All Purpose/Special Teams 1st Travis Hunter, Colorado 2nd Slater Zellers, California

Kicker 1st Denis Lynch, USC 2nd Camden Lewis, Oregon

Punter 1st Eddie Czaplicki, USC 2nd Mark Vassett, Colorado