CUSportsNation - Reviewing Demetrice Martin's busy last few days on the recruiting trail

Colorado cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin has been a busy bee on the recruiting trail over the last few days. Since midnight on the morning of Sept. 1 — the first day college coaches are permitted by the NCAA to have direct contact with Class of 2022 recruits — Martin has offered nine new prospects. Seven of them are 2022 recruits while two are from the Class of 2023. Below is a look at the players Martin has recently issued offers to.

Jalon Peoples, 2022 cornerback out of Cedar Hill, TX

Martin offers five Class of 2022 blue chip prospects...

By the end of the day on Sept. 1, Martin had issued offers to five Class of 2022 players already listed as four-star recruits. The first such player to announce an offer from Martin was Ephesians Prysock, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound ATH from Mission Hills (Bishop Alemany) Calif. Prysock has 15 offers and is ranked as the No. 12 2022 player in the state of California as well as the No. 17 ATH within his class.

Azareyeh Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 171-pound ATH from Niceville (Niceville) Florida was the next blue chipper to be offered by Martin. Arizona State was his first Pac-12 offer, which came in July and in total, he approaches 15 scholarship opportunities.

Cedar Hill (Cedar Hill) Texas cornerback Jalon Peoples also announced an offer from Martin and the Buffs the morning of Sept. 1. The 6-foot-0, 175-pound corner is close to 20 offers and is ranked as the No. 25 cornerback within his class in addition to the No. 35 overall player in the state of Texas.

After a Great Talk with @coach_meat I am Blessed To say i have Receive My 20th Offer From The University Of Colorado 🖤💛 #GoBuffs #DBPedigree pic.twitter.com/vFPQHNTg2y — Jalon Peoples🪐 (@D1Jay3) September 1, 2020

The most high-profile 2022 prospect Martin offered is undoubtedly Larry Turner-Gooden out of Playa Del Ray (St. Bernard) Calif. Turner-Gooden is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound ATH who already is approaching 40 offers. He's ranked as the No. 5 ATH in the nation and No. 8 2022 prospect in California.

Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Colorado #repost pic.twitter.com/vc0WjvgxDf — LTG ++ LARRY TURNER GOODEN (@freshboylarry3) September 1, 2020

Rivals250 corner Julian Humphrey out of Houston (Clear Lake) TX was the final four-star prospect to receive an offer from Martin. He's the No. 23 corner in the nation and No. 23 2022 prospect in the state of Texas. Colorado joins Southern Cal as the Pac-12 programs to have offered him.

After a Great Conversation with @coach_meat I am blessed to receive an offer from The University of Colorado.‼️🐃#GoBuffs #DBPedigree pic.twitter.com/Phb24S5fL9 — “JULIO” HUMPHREY 🌟🌟🌟🌟 (@JulianH2022) September 1, 2020

Additional Class of 2022 offers dished out by Martin...

Martin additionally offered Chandler Rivers, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound corner out of Beaumont (United) Texas. Rivers has seen his recruitment blossom recently, as the Buffs along with Utah have been his first Power Five offers. Houston and Florida Atlantic have also offered while Rivers in total approaches 10 offers.



#AGTG I am blessed to say i have EARNED an offer from the University of Colorado @coach_meat #DBPedigree pic.twitter.com/SckPPPz2iX — ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕟 ² (@_ChandlerRivers) September 1, 2020

ATH Jacobe Chester out of Missouri City (Fort Bend Marshall) Texas was the final 2022 prospect Martin offered recently. Colorado now joins Illinois State, Kansas and Rutgers in offering the 6-foot-0, 180-pound prospect.

#AGTG After a great conversation with @coach_meat I’m Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Colorado #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/WBfJsnS2Uw — Jacobe Chester (@JacobeChester) September 1, 2020

Martin offers a pair of SoCal 2023 prospects

Martin's Southern California recruiting ties are well-known, and he clearly has intentions of hitting the area in 2022 and beyond. In addition to the plethora of '22 prospects he offered, Martin also is going after two SoCal recruits for the 2023 class: Jshawn Frausto-Ramos of Mission Hills (Bishop Alemany) and Jonah Lewis from Chatsworth (Sierra Canyon.) Interestingly, both players have the same exact offer sheet. Along with Colorado, ASU, Kansas, Oregon State and Virginia Tech have offered both players.

I am extremely blessed and honored to say I have received my 5th offer from The University of Colorado. Thanks to the staff for believing in me @coach_meat @SierraCanyonFB @TheMatt_V @adamgorney @CUBuffsFootball @FootballRecruit @premiumsportsla pic.twitter.com/M4eRz9gDr2 — JONAH LEWIS 🐺™️ (@JonahLewis30) September 3, 2020