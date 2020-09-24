CUSportsNation - Return of fall athletics at CU faces roadblock in Boulder County mandate

Heading into Thursday, many eyes in the college football world were preparing to watch the Pac-12 CEO Group, which was set to meet and vote on details regarding a return to fall spots competition, which likely would have been around Halloween or the first week of November. Now, there are some storm clouds on that front, as Colorado's football team will be unable to practice for at least two weeks per a Boulder County mandate that prohibits any and all gatherings of persons between ages 18 and 22.

For the full breakdown on Public Health Order 2020-07, click here. The major implication of this new order by Boulder County is that it prohibits any gatherings of people between the ages of 18-22. That includes members of CU's athletic teams, namely football and men's basketball. The order was put in place in light of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, in particular at CU Boulder and amongst the student body. Since Aug. 24, around the time students returned to campus for the beginning of the Fall 2020 academic semester, there have been a reported 1,246 COVID-19 cases within the 18-22 age group. In total, 4,016 confirmed cases have been found in Boulder County proper, meaning that since the third week of August, approximately 31% of the county's entire batch of coronavirus cases have occurred, with a clear correlation to the presence of CU's student body being back on campus. Additionally, a total of 36 houses, apartment and properties in general — many of which are located on "The Hill", where CU's Fraternity and Sorority Rows are located, have been placed under stay-at-home restrictions. Many of the properties have been issued citations by the Boulder Police Department in the last month for throwing parties, having large social gatherings or otherwise violating social distancing and mask-wearing protocol.

With the Pac-12 CEO Group set to meet today at 4 p.m. MST to vote on a return to fall sports competition, Boulder County's mandate today throws a serious wrench into the Buffs' ability to join the conference on beginning practice and later games on-time. Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera reported that the Buffs will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to this. Of course, contingency ideas are likely being thought over by athletic director Rick George. Whether that could entail the Buffs leaving Boulder County or even the state in order to resume returning to practice on time remains to be seen. This is a developing story and situation that will be updated.