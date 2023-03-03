Sal Sunseri is set to serve as Colorado’s new defensive tackles coach, according to a report from BuffZone.com's Brian Howell.

Sunseri worked alongside defensive coordinator Charles Kelly at Alabama for the last four seasons. They also worked together at Florida State in 2013 to 2014. Sunseri will replace Patrick Hill, who left earlier this week to take a position with the Minnesota Vikings.

Sunseri was a part of four national title teams, three of which were with Alabama in 2009, 2011 and 2020. The fourth came in 2013 at Florida State.

Sunseri served as the assistant head coach and linebackers coach for Alabama from 2009-11. He later went on to spend 2012 as Tennessee’s defensive coordinator and then moved to Florida State (2013-14) working with the Seminoles’ defensive ends. He moved to the Raiders working as their linebackers coach, then became the DL coach at Florida before coming back to the Crimson Tide.

He coached Alabama’s outside linebackers from 2019-21. In 2022, he became a special assistant to head coach Nick Saban.

Sunseri’s coaching career began at Pitt in 1985, where he worked as the defensive line and linebackers coach. Throughout his career, Sunseri also worked at Iowa Wesleyan, Illinois State, Louisville, Alabama A&M, LSU, Michigan State, and the Carolina Panthers.