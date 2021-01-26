CUSportsNation - Report: CU finds new S&C director in Shannon Turley, formerly of Stanford

A Tuesday evening report by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports indicated that Colorado has found a new director of strength & conditioning in Shannon Turley .

Turley most recently served as Stanford's director of sports performance, a position he held from 2013 through early 2019, when he was abruptly placed on administrative leave before ultimately being relieved of his duties in mid-April.

His tenure with the Cardinal began in 2007, when former head coach Jim Harbaugh brought him in as sports performance coordinator, a position he held through 2013 before his promotion to director of sports performance.

He previously coached at San Diego (2006), Missouri (2001-2005), the MiLB's Wichita Wranglers (2001) and Virginia Tech (1999-2000).

While at Stanford, Turley oversaw the daily workout and conditioning regiments of three Pac-12 championship teams (2012, 2013, 2015) while the Cardinal played in four straight BCS bowls from 2010-2013.

While Colorado has not announced anything officially, Turley would be the first coaching hire made by Karl Dorrell this year.

He replaces Drew Wilson, who had served as CU's strength & conditioning coordinator for five seasons, through both the Mike MacIntyre and Mel Tucker administrations as well as Dorrell's lone year at the helm in Boulder before parting ways with the Buffs in early January.

Dorrell still needs to hire a defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and tight ends coach.