Report: Buffs to hire Gerald Chatman as new defensive line coach

On Wednesday evening, the Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported that the Buffaloes had identified a new defensive line coach in Tulane's Gerald Chatman .

Chatman served as a defensive analyst at LSU, joining Ed Orgeron's staff in 2021 before being retained by Brian Kelly.

At the end of January, Chatman was named the defensive line coach at Tulane, but just over a month later, it appears he is headed for Boulder.

Chatman's hiring comes days after the departure of Vic So'oto, hired by Karl Dorrell to oversee CU's d-line at the end of December.

However, CU announced in a release Monday that So'oto was departing Colorado for a position in his home state of California.

While So'oto ultimately disputed the wording of Colorado's press release, and it was announced shortly thereafter that he left CU to take Cal's d-line coaching position, his departure created an unexpected vacancy on the Buffs' staff.

Within Colorado's release breaking the news that So'oto was leaving, it was said that the search to replace him was ongoing.

While it's yet to be confirmed by CU publicly, Chatman's hiring appears to represent the conclusion of that search.

The 33-year-old Chatman brings NFL credentials to Colorado, as he served as a defensive assistant with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 and 2020.

Chatman coached Elon's defensive line in 2016 before taking the same position at Tennessee State from 2017-2018.

A graduate of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where he played d-line from 2006-2010, Chatman earned his master's degree from Ball State in 2012.