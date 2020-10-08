CUSportsNation - Regarding Brendon Lewis: Reactions from Karl Dorrell's recent webinars

This week — first on a solo Zoom interview Tuesday with Pac-12 Network hosts Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth, and later on Wednesday's Pac-12 coaches' webinar — Karl Dorrell has made a number of statements about CU's true freshman quarterback out of Melissa, TX, Brendon Lewis.



1. Regarding true freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis...

On Tuesday, after briefing Adamson and Roth on the Buffs' upperclassmen QBs, senior Sam Noyer and junior Tyler Lytle, Dorrell said this about Lewis: "The third (quarterback) who’s the dark horse, but really not really, is the freshman, the kid who who came in midyear in Brendon Lewis — he’s got a little bit further to go just because it’s so new to him compared to the other two that have been in the program." Lewis obviously is a highly-anticipated player that was a key commit in Colorado's Class of 2020. But Dorrell isn't off the mark in naming him the dark horse candidate to earn the starting gig — and you'll note that Dorrell did promptly follow up his dark horse remarks by saying that's 'really not' the case. That being said, on Wednesday, Dorrell dropped a few more hints about how he views Lewis: "He’s done a really nice job of transitioning here and getting comfortable with our staff and doing those things. I’ve been very, very impressed with him. He’s an extremely talented kid, a tremendous athlete and has a really good arm. His challenge, like most people in their first year, is picking up our system, being able to perform in a timely manner and understanding how to navigate it. For any freshman, that’s always a challenge. He’s been very impressive..." Lewis has shown much prowess in the weight room since arriving in Boulder in January but as Dorrell seems to indicate, he has some room still to go. Right now, the advantage as to who most likely will start under center on Nov. 7 vs. UCLA should go to either Lytle of Noyer. But who knows what can happen once the Buffs open up fall camp, likely on Friday.

2. Brendon Lewis, continued: Dorrell drops an interesting tidbit on how he might be utilized this fall....

Also on Tuesday's call with Adamson and Roth, Dorrell had this to say about Lewis and how he might be utilized this fall: "He’s very strong, he’s athletic and maybe we’ll create some things for him as we go about the season.” If that doesn't wet your appetite as to how Lewis might see the field in 2020, I don't know what will. Fall camp has yet to begin for Colorado. Lewis has not had a full chance to completely make a case for himself to be CU's starter against UCLA on Nov. 7. But it would appear that Dorrell and Darrin Chiaverini are already considering ways that Lewis could make an impact this fall, if it ends up that he is not Colorado's starter. Ultimately, Lewis is the lone dual threat QB Colorado has. Designing a handful of plays for him to run in games is an interesting idea. For starters, opposing teams do have the disadvantage of not having really any film to watch on any of CU's candidates to start under center this fall. Lytle, Noyer and Lewis have little meaningful collegiate reps under their belts. But think of it this way — let's say Lytle gets the nod as starter, but at some point into the game, Lewis comes out under center, in the pistol, in shotgun, etc. At that point, Colorado would have a major trick up its sleeve in terms of unique Lewis-designed packages that would alter the identity of the offense for however many plays or sequences. Look at the highlights below from Lewis' senior year at Melissa High School. Imagine him having the chance to run similar plays semi-regularly during games. It could potentially give the Buffs a solid X-factor offensively, in similar fashion to what CU designed for Laviska Shenault last year.

What a run by Brendon Lewis! 🔥



TOUCHDOWN CARDINALS!!! pic.twitter.com/GRUZ1A37Hi — Highway 5 Sports (@hwy5sports) September 28, 2019

🎥: Melissa Cardinals Football || Highlights vs. Anna pic.twitter.com/t2YhRFDKJH — Highway 5 Sports (@hwy5sports) October 15, 2019

I immediately think to how the New Orleans Saints utilize Taysom Hill. While I don't think Lewis will be pulling gunner duty on special teams, Hill's versatility makes him a big pest for opposing defenses. Lewis potentially could have the same effect on Colorado's six opponents this fall. Lewis won't lose a year of eligibility this fall. If it's the case that he isn't ready to be the team's starting quarterback, why not slowly acclimate him to college football, at no risk to his eligibility, by inserting him into games to get important reps that allow him to show off what he can do with his arm and legs? My prediction is this — Lewis won't start at QB this fall but we certainly will see him on the field in a meaningful capacity.

3. The design of Colorado's offense...

I asked Dorrell on Wednesday how he and Danny Langsdorf were exchanging ideas with Chiaverini and at face value, working together — the three of them all having offensive playcalling experience — to design Colorado's offense in 2020. Dorrell said he wasn't trying to overcomplicate things by having all three of them leave their personal touch on the offense. “That’s always a dangerous proposition — because I’ve been a coordinator a number of years in my career, there’s a lot of offenses that I know, a lot of offenses that Danny knows because he’s a great experienced coach, as well. Darrin has some experience in other systems, too, so there’s a wealth of information and no shortage of information, for sure. "I think the challenge we all have to deal with — and this is something that I often remind (Chiaverini) about, being head coach, is that whatever we decide idea-wise of what to do, it has to fit the skill set of our quarterback and the people that we operate with..." Dorrell essentially is saying that given Colorado has yet to identify its QB — a decision that will have significant implications on how the offense is run — for now, the coaches are keeping the playbook open-ended. When the starter is identified, the playbook will be intensified. Right now, the Buffaloes have an experienced offensive backfield led by Alex Fontenot, with Jaren Mangham being battle-tested, as well. And then there's true freshman Ashaad Clayton, one of the prized gems of the 2020 class. With an offensive line that returns key starters Will Sherman, Kary Kutsch, Colby Pursell and other helping hands that'll look to step up this year, the Buffs seem they'll be in good shape to establish the run, which is what they should look to do, given the inexperience at QB. Set the tone with the run, alleviate pressure off the QB whenever possible and of course, when the time comes to sling it to the likes of K.D. Nixon, Dimitri Stanley, Daniel Arias and Co., do it. Colorado this fall should be run-first for as long as it takes for the starting QB to get comfortable throwing the ball 20-plus times a game. Until that time comes, pound the ground, call out opposing defenses' front sevens and let the pass game come naturally, not forced.