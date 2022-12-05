A significant piece of Sanders’ coaching package is his ability to get his players (and the community) to rally around his vision. Going 27-5 in his coaching career (12-0 this season) and attracting the nation’s top recruits is the blueprint Sanders wants to bring to Colorado.

“I want them to have fun, but it's hard to have fun when you’re not winning,” Sanders said. “So we're gonna create a winning atmosphere. That's No. 1. We're gonna get the kids and the young men in here as well as the coaches and the staffers in here that are committed to excellence, that are committed to winning, that you don't even fathom the word lose. Everything you do is to dominate and to be successful.”

In the meeting with the current roster, Sanders communicated with them that he needs their best effort.

“I want the ones that don't want to quit, that want to be here, they want to work they, want to win,” Sanders said. “They want to be appreciative of every darn thing they're getting you here. That's what it's going to look like -- heck of a lot of work. I gotta get you to the breaking point so I know what I got.”

Sanders plans to have his fingerprints on every aspect of this program in order to bring Colorado football back to what it once was.

For a team that reached the lowest of lows last season, Sanders is bringing in a new hope and tangible proof of what he can do with his track record at Jackson State.

“Now that I've gotten here and I see it and understand it … I can grasp it and I can touch it, I can feel it, I can taste it,” he said. “I truly understand what you want. All you want is the opportunity to win, to compete and to dominate, to be amongst elite, to be amongst the best. And darn it, I'm gonna give you that.”