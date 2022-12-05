Reflecting on the top takeaways from Deion Sanders' Colorado introduction
The sound of camera shutters and pom-poms filled the room as Colorado Chancellor Philip DiStefano, athletic director Rick George and the much-anticipated Deion Sanders took their seats on the raised platform at the front of a packed room Sunday.
In Sanders’ first official appearance in Boulder as Colorado’s new head coach, he explained his ambitions for CU football, leaving Jackson State and brought his “Prime” energy to the press conference.
The press conference consisted of opening statements from the three, followed by a brief Q&A with Sanders.
Here the most notable takeaways ...
Shedeur Sanders at QB
In his opening comments Sunday, Sanders causally announced Colorado's starting quarterback, which to minimal surprise will be his son. Shedeur Sanders stood up and the elder Sanders pointed and said, “This is your starting quarterback.”
Sanders and his son have one more game at Jackson State, the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central (9-2) on Dec. 17, before making their transitions to Boulder. In his sophomore season, Sanders threw for an impressive 3,383 yards, completing 70.2% of his passes for 36 touchdowns and 6 INTs in 2022.
With two seasons at Jackson State, he accumulated 6,614 passing yards and 74 combined passing and rushing touchdowns.
Sanders also met with the current roster before the press conference and relayed that, “Quarterback is coming, you have about 10 more of them coming and they dogs and they’re gonna hunt and they’re going to eat.”
Emphasizing a 'winning' mentality
A significant piece of Sanders’ coaching package is his ability to get his players (and the community) to rally around his vision. Going 27-5 in his coaching career (12-0 this season) and attracting the nation’s top recruits is the blueprint Sanders wants to bring to Colorado.
“I want them to have fun, but it's hard to have fun when you’re not winning,” Sanders said. “So we're gonna create a winning atmosphere. That's No. 1. We're gonna get the kids and the young men in here as well as the coaches and the staffers in here that are committed to excellence, that are committed to winning, that you don't even fathom the word lose. Everything you do is to dominate and to be successful.”
In the meeting with the current roster, Sanders communicated with them that he needs their best effort.
“I want the ones that don't want to quit, that want to be here, they want to work they, want to win,” Sanders said. “They want to be appreciative of every darn thing they're getting you here. That's what it's going to look like -- heck of a lot of work. I gotta get you to the breaking point so I know what I got.”
Sanders plans to have his fingerprints on every aspect of this program in order to bring Colorado football back to what it once was.
For a team that reached the lowest of lows last season, Sanders is bringing in a new hope and tangible proof of what he can do with his track record at Jackson State.
“Now that I've gotten here and I see it and understand it … I can grasp it and I can touch it, I can feel it, I can taste it,” he said. “I truly understand what you want. All you want is the opportunity to win, to compete and to dominate, to be amongst elite, to be amongst the best. And darn it, I'm gonna give you that.”
