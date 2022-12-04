Colorado made blockbuster news Saturday night when Deion Sanders was named the new coach of the Buffaloes. Sanders led Jackson State to the SWAC title and is now off to Boulder in what is one of the biggest rebuilds in the Power Five. Recruits react below:

I feel like Deion getting the job will really turn the Buffs’ football program around.



I’m super excited. I’m confident coach Sanders will bring Boulder back into its prime.



I talked to Rick George not too long ago and he wants me to be a Buff. This place is special and I’m pumped and excited for Colorado. Not like you get to get coached by an NFL Hall of Famer. I’m ready to learn and grow from a coach like him.



I’m excited and fired up. I can’t wait to see what he’s going to do with the program and I’m glad to be a part of it.



It’s a big step to turn the program around.



Love the move. Going to be a lot of fun with coach Prime as head coach.



It’s great. I’m excited to be a Buff.



I am very excited to have Deion Sanders as my coach. I feel like that’s any DB's dream to play got the best to ever play the position and I’m looking forward to picking his brain on becoming the best version of myself as possible.



I love it. I think it will give the program and the fan base a huge spark. Should attract talent and attention. Can’t wait to be a part of it.



