Recruitment starting to intensify for Colorado Prep's Christian Hammond

Since transferring from Cherry Creek High School to Colorado Prep, junior guard Christian Hammond has started to see the first dominos fall in his recruitment.

Hammond, the younger brother of CU freshman guard Julian Hammond, played both football and basketball at Cherry Creek, leading the Bruins to their third straight CHSAA Class 5A state title last fall at quarterback.

But in the offseason, Hammond decided that he'd rather focus his energies strictly on basketball, which contributed heavily into his decision to transfer to Colorado Prep, for whom he debuted on Jan. 29 against BFL Prep.

Colorado Prep, one of 29 teams within the Grind Session, an elite national basketball circuit, has allowed Hammond to go up against some of the best players in the nation on a regular basis.

“It’s different than a normal high school," Hammond said. "You play a lot more games, the competition is better, but I think it’s been a pretty good transition. It hasn’t been too hard for me."

"When you love basketball, you don’t want to miss out on an opportunity to play against top players, so I think it’s been pretty good.”

To date, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Hammond has played eight games for Colorado Prep, averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 49% from the floor (53-of-104).

Last weekend, Hammond led Colorado Prep to victories in both of its games within the Gary Rhoades Classic event, held at Aurora Central High School.

On Friday, Colorado Prep defeated Bella Vista Prep, 109-86, behind 17 points from Hammond, while Saturday, Hammond went 10-of-14 from the floor with 25 points in a 92-90 win over Dream City Christian.